Sterling shooting leaves one in serious condition

Sterling officer Jamie Russell investigates the scene of a shooting Tuesday, May 28, 2024, in the 2200 block of East Lincolnway, Sterling. (Alex T. Paschal)

STERLING — A 28-year-old man is in serious condition in a Rockford hospital in connection with a shooting Tuesday night in Sterling.

Sterling police officers at 9:12 p.m. responded to a report of gunshots being fired in the 2200 block of East Lincolnway, according to a news release from the Sterling Police Department.

As officers arrived at the scene of the gunshot complaint, they were notified that a male subject had been shot at that location. It was further learned the male was being transported by private vehicle to CGH Medical Center. He was later transferred to Javon Bea Hospital in Rockford in serious condition, according to the release.

Sterling Police Chief Alex Chavira stated in the news release that this is an ongoing investigation and further information will be released as it is learned. Police officers believe this is an isolated incident and perceive no further threat to the public.

The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois State Police and Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services assisted at the scene.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call the Sterling Police Department at 815-632-6640. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Whiteside County Crimestoppers at 815-625-7867.