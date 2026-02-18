Where to find the best margaritas for National Margarita Day Feb. 22

The house margaritas at Whiskey Diablo, 1325 Riverside Drive in McHenry. (Janelle Walker)

National Margarita Day on Sunday, Feb. 22 is the perfect excuse to raise a glass — or two — to one of the most beloved cocktails.

From classic lime margaritas to bold, creative twists, salted or unsalted rims, frozen or on-the-rocks, here are some of the best places to enjoy the popular, tequila-based beverage.

To find the best margaritas in Kane, McHenry, Will and DeKalb counties, and in the Illinois and Sauk Valley areas, we asked our audiences to weigh in for the 2025 Shaw Media Best of the Fox, Will County Readers’ Choice, Best of the Illinois Valley, Sauk Valley Favorites and DeKalb County’s Finest contests. The results are in, and here’s where Shaw Local audiences love to go to enjoy a margarita. Visit the websites of each restaurant to check out their menus.

Kane County

La Mesa Modern Mexican (Sandy Bressner)

Best Margarita: La Mesa Modern Mexican, 51 S. 1st St., St. Charles

One of the Best: Tia Carmen Restaurant, 30 W. State St., Geneva

One of the Best: Bien Trucha, 410 W. State St., Geneva

McHenry County

Best Margarita: El Vado Mexican Restaurant, 929 Front St., McHenry

One of the Best: Whiskey Diablo, 1325 Riverside Drive, McHenry

One of the Best: Winestock Market & Lounge, 136 Cass St., Woodstock

Best Margarita: El Jimador Mexican Grill, 260 E. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb

One of the Best: Andale Taco Shop, 202 E. State St., Sycamore

One of the Best: Pub 64, 332 W. State St., Sycamore

Best Margarita: La Mex, 3157 W. Jefferson St., Joliet

One of the Best: Tortilla Flats Mexican Grill, 13717 Route 30, Plainfield

One of the Best: Moe Joe’s, 24033 W. Lockport St., Plainfield

Best Margarita: Jalapeno’s, 4387 Venture Drive, Peru

One of the Best: Jorge’s Margaritas & Grill, 101 1st St., La Salle

One of the Best: Blue Margarita’s Mexican Restaurant, 101 S. Lewis Ave., Oglesby

Favorite Margarita: Kelly’s, 218 Locust St., Sterling

One of the Favorites: El Tapatio, 1100 1st Ave., Rock Falls

One of the Favorites: Willy’s Restaurant, 3210 W. Lincolnway, Sterling

Stay tuned for more information on the 2026 Best of the Fox, Will County Readers’ Choice, DeKalb County’s Finest and Best of the Illinois Valley contests.