Sauk Valley’s favorite places for breakfast, brunch

The Mediterranean skillet at Eggs in Paradise in Sterling is topped with sliced beef tenderloin with sauteed spinach, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, hash browns and feta cheese. Pancakes and scrambled eggs are on the side. (Alex T)

Whether you’re craving a perfectly poached egg, a stack of buttermilk pancakes, or a skillet with all the fixings, the Sauk Valley dining scene has you covered for breakfast and brunch.

From cozy neighborhood cafés and classic diners to inventive brunch spots with chef-driven twists, the Sauk Valley delivers unforgettable breakfasts and weekend brunches that will satisfy every palate and appetite.

The Sauk Valley community cast their votes in the 2025 Sauk Valley Favorites contest, highlighting the businesses that make the region special.

After hundreds of nominations in many different categories and weeks of voting, it’s now time to shine a spotlight on those winning establishments.

This time, we’re honoring Sauk Valley’s Favorite Place for Breakfast and Favorite Place for Brunch.

Favorite Place for Breakfast

Favorite: Eggs in Paradise, 3506 E. Lincolnway, Sterling

Eggs in Paradise is local diner that offers a vast menu for breakfast and lunch, and dinner on Friday nights! Some menu standouts include breakfast staples like eggs, omelets, French toast and pancakes. The restaurant offers specials and seasonal dishes. Visit Eggs in Paradise on Facebook for more information.

“Winning First Place for Favorite Breakfast means the world to us. It’s more than just an award – it reflects the support, trust and love for the food we work hard to prepare each day. We’re incredibly grateful to our customers who made this possible. Thank you for making us your number one choice. We will keep serving you with the same heart and passion daily. We are so proud to be serving the Sauk Valley,“ according to owners Zach and Gezime Osmani.

One of the Favorites: Maple Pancake House, 405 5th Ave., Sterling. Facebook

One of the Favorites: Red Apple Family Restaurant, 1130 Franklin Grove Road, Dixon. Facebook

Even with an entree of a steak omelet and potatoes, avocados on the side make for a well-rounded meal at Fresco on First in downtown Dixon. (Cody Cutter)

Favorite Place for Brunch

Favorite: Fresco on First, 216 W. First St., Dixon

Fresco on First serves up its own healthful take on sandwiches, salads, omelets, crepes and a wide variety of other dishes and drinks, focusing on keeping their food fresh and natural. The drink menu focuses on healthy alternatives while offering traditional favorites like fresh fruit smoothies and boba teas, along with hot and iced espressos, lattes and cappuccinos. Visit Fresco on First on Facebook for more information and hours of operation.

One of the Favorites: Maple Pancake House, 405 5th Ave., Sterling. Facebook

One of the Favorites: Lisa’s Brick House and Grill, 216 Locust St., Sterling. Facebook