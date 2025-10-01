Shaw Local

Award-winning pizza places to visit during National Pizza Month

By Aimee Barrows

October is National Pizza Month!

While the Windy City often gets all the glory, the rest of northern Illinois is a hidden goldmine for the perfect pie. From classic tavern-style thin crusts to gooey deep-dish masterpieces and wood-fired creations, our region is home to a diverse and delicious pizza scene.

To help you celebrate this glorious month, we’ve sliced up a list of some of the best and most beloved pizza joints in the area.

We asked Shaw Local audiences to vote for their favorite pizza places in the 2025 Sauk Valley Favorites, Best of the Illinois Valley and Best of the Fox contests. The votes have been counted and here are some of the best places for pizza in northern Illinois.

BEST OF THE FOX

Kane County

Best Pizza Deep Dish: Charlie Fox’s Pizzeria, 1188 E. State St., Geneva

One of the Best Deep Dish: Nemec Brothers Pizza, 317 W. State St., Geneva

One of the Best Deep Dish: Raimondo’s Pizza and Pub, 1033 Kilberry Lane, North Aurora

Best Pizza Thin Crust: Charlie Fox’s Pizzeria, 1188 E. State St., Geneva

One of the Best Thin Crust: Riverside Pizza & Pub – Batavia, 142 W. Wilson St., Batavia

One of the Best Thin Crust: Aurelio’s Pizza of Geneva, 330 W. State St., Geneva

Aurelio's of Geneva (Shaw Media photo)

Kendall County

Best Pizza: Rosati’s Pizza, 1985 Marketview Drive, Yorkville

One of the Best: Uncle Lar’s Pizza, 108 W. Main St., #1431, Plano

One of the Best: Parma Pizza Bar, 107 W. Van Emmon St., Yorkville

One of the Best: Suzy’s Bar & Grill, 4535 Tuma Road, Yorkville

McHenry County

Best Pizza: Fox Hole Pizza and Pub, 3308 W. Elm St., McHenry

The City of McHenry has given out another round of facade grants to downtown business including Fox Hole Pizza.

Fox Hole Pizza in McHenry (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )

One of the Best: La Pizza Via, 914 Route 22, Fox River Grove

One of the Best: Goal Line Sports Bar & Grill, 85 Brink St., Crystal Lake

BEST OF THE ILLINOIS VALLEY

Best Pizza: Lou’s LaGrotto, 3001 5th St., Peru

One of the Best: Amore Pizzeria Ladd, 105 N. Main St., Ladd

One of the Best: Palermo Pizza, 2332 6th St., Peru

SAUK VALLEY FAVORITES

Favorite Pizza: Angelo’s Pizzeria, 601 12th St., Rock Falls

One of the Favorites: Al & Leda’s Pizzeria, 325 W. Everett St., Dixon

One of the Favorites: Maria’s Pizza, 420 W. 3rd St., Dixon

