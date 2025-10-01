Award-winning pizza places to visit during National Pizza Month

October is National Pizza Month!
While the Windy City often gets all the glory, the rest of northern Illinois is a hidden goldmine for the perfect pie. From classic tavern-style thin crusts to gooey deep-dish masterpieces and wood-fired creations, our region is home to a diverse and delicious pizza scene.
To help you celebrate this glorious month, we’ve sliced up a list of some of the best and most beloved pizza joints in the area.
We asked Shaw Local audiences to vote for their favorite pizza places in the 2025 Sauk Valley Favorites, Best of the Illinois Valley and Best of the Fox contests. The votes have been counted and here are some of the best places for pizza in northern Illinois.
BEST OF THE FOX
Kane County
Best Pizza Deep Dish: Charlie Fox’s Pizzeria, 1188 E. State St., Geneva
One of the Best Deep Dish: Nemec Brothers Pizza, 317 W. State St., Geneva
One of the Best Deep Dish: Raimondo’s Pizza and Pub, 1033 Kilberry Lane, North Aurora
Best Pizza Thin Crust: Charlie Fox’s Pizzeria, 1188 E. State St., Geneva
One of the Best Thin Crust: Riverside Pizza & Pub – Batavia, 142 W. Wilson St., Batavia
One of the Best Thin Crust: Aurelio’s Pizza of Geneva, 330 W. State St., Geneva
Best Pizza: Rosati’s Pizza, 1985 Marketview Drive, Yorkville
One of the Best: Uncle Lar’s Pizza, 108 W. Main St., #1431, Plano
One of the Best: Parma Pizza Bar, 107 W. Van Emmon St., Yorkville
One of the Best: Suzy’s Bar & Grill, 4535 Tuma Road, Yorkville
Best Pizza: Fox Hole Pizza and Pub, 3308 W. Elm St., McHenry
One of the Best: La Pizza Via, 914 Route 22, Fox River Grove
One of the Best: Goal Line Sports Bar & Grill, 85 Brink St., Crystal Lake
Best Pizza: Lou’s LaGrotto, 3001 5th St., Peru
One of the Best: Amore Pizzeria Ladd, 105 N. Main St., Ladd
One of the Best: Palermo Pizza, 2332 6th St., Peru
Favorite Pizza: Angelo’s Pizzeria, 601 12th St., Rock Falls
One of the Favorites: Al & Leda’s Pizzeria, 325 W. Everett St., Dixon
One of the Favorites: Maria’s Pizza, 420 W. 3rd St., Dixon