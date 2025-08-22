The Mediterranean skillet at Eggs in Paradise in Sterling is topped with sliced beef tenderloin with sauteed spinach, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, hash browns and feta cheese. Pancakes and scrambled eggs are on the side. (Alex T)

For weeks, the Sauk Valley community cast their votes in Shaw Local’s “Sauk Valley Favorites” contest, highlighting the businesses that make the region special.

After hundreds of nominations in many different categories, it’s now time to shine a spotlight on those winning establishments.

This time, we’re honoring Sauk Valley’s Favorite Place for Breakfast, as National Waffle Day is Sunday, Aug. 24.

From classic plates of eggs and bacon to fluffy pancakes and gourmet omelets, this list celebrates the restaurants that rose to the top of the ballot, proving that these are the go-to destinations for a delicious start to the day.

FAVORITE: Eggs in Paradise, 3506 E. Lincolnway, Sterling

Eggs in Paradise is a local diner that offers a vast menu for breakfast and lunch, and dinner on Friday nights! Some menu standouts include breakfast staples like eggs, omelets, French toast and pancakes. The restaurant offers specials and seasonal dishes. Visit Eggs in Paradise on Facebook or call 815-564-0735 for more information.

“Winning First Place for Favorite Breakfast means the world to us. It’s more than just an award – it reflects the support, trust and love for the food we work hard to prepare each day. We’re incredibly grateful to our customers who made this possible. Thank you for making us your number one choice. We will keep serving you with the same heart and passion daily. We are so proud to be serving the Sauk Valley,” owners Zach and Gezime Osmani said in a statement.

(Tribune News)

One of the Favorites: Maple Pancake House, 405 5th Ave., Sterling.

Rise and shine with a meal at this warm, inviting restaurant known for exceptional coffee and crispy hash browns. Breakfast menu items include biscuits and gravy, omelets, pancakes, Swedish pancakes and much more.

Visit the Facebook page or call 815-564-0542 for more information.

One of the Favorites: Red Apple Family Restaurant, 1130 Franklin Grove Road, Dixon.

The restaurant will reopen Monday, Aug. 25 after a summer vacation. The restaurant is open Wednesday through Monday (closed Tuesday) from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Enjoy a delicious, homemade breakfast any time of the day. Try their famous cinnamon roll pancakes!

Visit the restaurant’s Facebook page or call 815-284-4549 for more information.