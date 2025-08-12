The Scene

Sauk Valley’s favorite deli for National Sandwich Month

Alley Loop Saloon and Deli, in downtown Dixon, is closed Tuesday, April 23, following a small fire on Monday night.

Alley Loop Saloon and Deli in downtown Dixon (Payton Felix)

By Aimee Barrows

Earlier this year, the Sauk Valley community cast their votes in Shaw Local’s Sauk Valley Favorites contest, highlighting the businesses that make the region special.

After hundreds of nominations in many different categories and weeks of voting, it’s now time to shine a spotlight on those winning establishments.

This time, we’re honoring Sauk Valley’s Favorite Deli, as August is National Sandwich Month.

Favorite Deli

Favorite: Arthur’s Garden Deli

Arthur’s Garden Deli has three locations in the Sauk Valley – Rock Falls, Sterling and Dixon (and a fourth in Rock Island in the Quad Cities). Arthur’s has been a family-owned deli since 1977, serving fresh, made-to-order sandwiches, salads, baked potatoes soups, pasta salads, fresh fruit bowls and more. Everything is prepared fresh daily. Don’t forget to top of your meal with a cup or cone of creamy frozen yogurt or a slice of decadent cheesecake. Locations: 2312 E. Lincolnway, Sterling; 1133 N. Galena Ave., Dixon; 1405 1st Ave., Rock Falls. arthursgardendeli.com

One of the Favorites: Alley Loop Saloon & Deli, 80 S. Hennepin Ave., Dixon. alleyloopdixonil.com

Alley Loop Saloon is more than a deli. Sure, they serve amazing sandwiches, but the establishment is a great place to enjoy a great night out in downtown Dixon. The lively atmosphere is the perfect backdrop for lunch or dinner. Menu items include a variety of deli sandwiches, Italian beef, Cubans, Reubens and more!

One of the Favorites: Jersey Mike’s Subs, 1677 S. Galena Ave., Dixon. jerseymikes.com

FoodRestaurantThe SceneSauk Valley Front HeadlinesThe Scene - Sauk Valley
Aimee Barrows

Aimee Barrows

Aimee Barrows is the editor of The Scene, Shaw Local News Network's entertainment section. The Scene is your go-to destination for all things fun in Northern Illinois. Prior to The Scene, Aimee was the editor of the Kane County Chronicle for five years, and a freelance reporter for Shaw Media for four years.