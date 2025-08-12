Sauk Valley’s favorite deli for National Sandwich Month

Earlier this year, the Sauk Valley community cast their votes in Shaw Local’s Sauk Valley Favorites contest, highlighting the businesses that make the region special.

After hundreds of nominations in many different categories and weeks of voting, it’s now time to shine a spotlight on those winning establishments.

This time, we’re honoring Sauk Valley’s Favorite Deli, as August is National Sandwich Month.

Favorite Deli

Favorite: Arthur’s Garden Deli

Arthur’s Garden Deli has three locations in the Sauk Valley – Rock Falls, Sterling and Dixon (and a fourth in Rock Island in the Quad Cities). Arthur’s has been a family-owned deli since 1977, serving fresh, made-to-order sandwiches, salads, baked potatoes soups, pasta salads, fresh fruit bowls and more. Everything is prepared fresh daily. Don’t forget to top of your meal with a cup or cone of creamy frozen yogurt or a slice of decadent cheesecake. Locations: 2312 E. Lincolnway, Sterling; 1133 N. Galena Ave., Dixon; 1405 1st Ave., Rock Falls. arthursgardendeli.com

One of the Favorites: Alley Loop Saloon & Deli, 80 S. Hennepin Ave., Dixon. alleyloopdixonil.com

Alley Loop Saloon is more than a deli. Sure, they serve amazing sandwiches, but the establishment is a great place to enjoy a great night out in downtown Dixon. The lively atmosphere is the perfect backdrop for lunch or dinner. Menu items include a variety of deli sandwiches, Italian beef, Cubans, Reubens and more!