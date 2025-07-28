Sauk Valley’s favorite place for wings for National Chicken Wing Day July 29

"World famous wings," according to JW's Third Base owner Justin Westfall have attracted customers from various places across the globe. (Photo provided by Justin Westfall)

Earlier this year, the Sauk Valley community cast their votes in Shaw Local’s Sauk Valley Favorites contest, highlighting the businesses that make the region special.

After hundreds of nominations in many different categories and weeks of voting, it’s now time to shine a spotlight on those winning establishments.

This time, we’re honoring Sauk Valley’s Favorite Place for Wings, as National Chicken Wing Day is Tuesday, July 29.

Justin Westfall is the owner of JW's Third Base in Rock Falls. (Cody Cutter)

Favorite: JW’s Third Base, 219 W. 2nd St., Rock Falls

This family-owned favorite in Rock Falls recently moved to their current location from the previous location at 207 W. 2nd St. Not only is JW’s a great sports that’s perfect for catching a game on TV, it’s the place to go for wings. JW’s is known for both their bone-in and boneless wings, which come in a 10-piece entree or larger portions to share, and are made using owner Justin Westfall’s recipes.

Along with traditional wing sauces, other flavors include teriyaki pineapple, ragin’ Asian, mango habanero, and the newest addition, Daytona sauce, which is “a sweet, mustardy southern style barbecue,” according to Westfall. Visit the Facebook page for more information.

One of the Favorites: Uncle B’s Bar and Grill, 310 E. Joe Drive, Amboy

Blair McCaffrey opened Uncle B’s in the former Subway location in the north side of Amboy in September of 2023. The menu includes all the pub favorites, including Philly cheesesteak and Cuban sandwiches, wings, quesadillas, gyros, house salads and appetizers and more. Visit Uncle B’s Facebook page for more information.

One of the Favorites: Lil’ Smoked Bar + Grill, 609 Depot Ave., Dixon

Lil’ Smoked Bar + Grill is known for their wings, and according to the restaurant’s Facebook page, sells more than 1,000 wings a week! All the sauces for the wings are homemade and come in a variety of flavors. In addition to wings, the menu includes tacos, chicken tenders, a wide variety of sandwiches, salads, appetizers and more. Visit Lil’ Smoked’s Facebook page for more information.