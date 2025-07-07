Where to find the best chicken in the Sauk Valley

The Candlelight Inn is located at 2200 1st St. on the south side of Rock Falls. (Shaw Media P)

For weeks, the Sauk Valley community cast their votes in Shaw Local’s “Sauk Valley Favorites” contest, highlighting the businesses that make the region special.

After hundreds of nominations in many different categories, it’s now time to shine a spotlight on those winning establishments.

This time, we’re honoring Sauk Valley’s favorite place for chicken, as National Fried Chicken Day is Sunday, July 6.

FAVORITE: Candlelight Inn, 2200 1st Ave., Rock Falls

A longtime Sauk Valley favorite, the Candlelight Inn is known for their iconic chicken strips. “Chicken George,” named after the cook who originally made the restaurant’s chicken strips, is one of the most popular menu items, with more than 6,000 pounds served to guests each week. Chicken George is available in the original hand-battered version, grilled, prime seasoned or buffalo. Additional chicken menu items include Sweet & Sour George, Mac & George and the Georgie sandwich. Of course, Candlelight Inn has more than just chicken on the menu, like seafood, steaks, ribs, meatloaf, salads, burgers and more. For more information, visit candlelightinnrestaurant.com.

One of the Favorites: Sheridan’s Walton Tap, 906 Walton Road, Dixon

If you’re craving some juicy, tender chicken, look no further than Sheridan’s Walton Tap. The restaurant is known for their hand-breaded fried chicken. Additional homemade menu items include burgers, seafood, pasta, a variety of sandwiches and more! Check out their frequent specials. For more information, visit Sheridan’s Walton Tap on Facebook.

One of the Favorites: Don’s Seafood & Chicken, 1501 W. 4th St., Sterling

Sterling’s go-to fried chicken restaurant, Don’s Seafood and Chicken has been serving the Sauk Valley since 1992. The menu is full of homemade dishes, including a variety of chicken dinner combinations, seafood, burgers, sandwiches, burritos, salads, appetizers and more! For more information about Don’s, visit donsseafoodandchickenil.com.

For more information on Sauk Valley Favorites and to see additional contest winners, visit saukvalleyfavorites.com.