DK Metcalf receiving yards prop, touchdown prop for Sunday’s Seahawks vs. New Orleans Saints game

Player props for Seattle Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. The Saints play the Seahawks at noon central on Fox.

DK Metcalf player receiving, touchdown props

Prop Over Under Odds Total Receptions 5.5 (+102) 5.5 (-139) Total Receiving Yards 63.5 (-125) 63.5 (-109) Longest Reception 22.5 (-117) 22.5 (-117) First TD Scorer +800 Anytime TD Scorer +160 Player to score 2 or more TDs +950

Metcalf trends:

Metcalf has gone over 5.5 receptions in two of four games this season.

In each of this past two games, Metcalf has gone over 63.5 receiving yards.

Metcalf has one touchdown this season. It came in Week 3 against Atlanta.

Jim Derry says:

HOME TEAM in CAPS

NEW ORLEANS -5.5 over Seattle

WHEN: Sunday at noon. THE BET: $11 to win $10.

Last week, I said the Saints had to show up or this season was over, and they did that. This week is much different. Not only do they need to win to keep their hopes of a decent season alive, but I think they need to win by a large margin to gain some (well, a lot of) confidence.

Here’s what could be my final show of faith in the Black and Gold.

It’s early in the week, but one has to think Andy Dalton will make his second straight start after the long plane flight home could not have been favorable for Jameis Winston (missed Wednesday’s practice). (Although rest assured, Winston will be back in there when the medical staff and Winston himself deem him able to do so.)

The Seattle defense hasn’t been very good – 28th against the pass and 29th against the run – and it appears as if Alvin Kamara will be a full go on Sunday.

If the Saints can’t beat down Geno Smith and this bad defense, then I am not sure who they will beat up on.

SCORE PREDICTION: Saints 26 (-5), Seahawks 10. (Under 46.)