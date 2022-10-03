Cooper Kupp receiving yards prop, touchdown prop for Monday night vs. San Francisco

Player props for Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp on Monday night against the San Francisco 49ers are available at Caesars Sportsbook. New Illinois bettors can take advantage of Caesars’ new-user promo code by registering here. The Rams play the 49ers at 7:15 p.m. on Monday.

Caesars Sportsbook is also running a Cooper Kupp same-game parlay they are calling the “WR1 Primetime Boost.”

If Kupp:

Goes over 9.5 receptions and scores a touchdown, you win the same-game parlay. It’s boosted to +350. Kupp has hit this particular parlay twice already this season.

Cooper Kupp player receiving yards, touchdown props

Prop Over Under Odds Total Receptions 8.5 (+112) 8.5 (-154) Total Receiving Yards 94.5 (-109) 94.5 (-125) Longest Reception 26.5 (-117) 26.5 (-117) First TD Scorer +440 Anytime TD Scorer -114 Player to score 2 or more TDs +450 Player to score 3 or more TDs +2200 Last TD Scorer +420

Kupp trends:

Kupp has cleared 94.5 receiving yards on two occasions this year, going over 100 yards both times.

Also twice this season, Kupp has gone over 8.5 total receptions.

In one out of three games, Kupp’s longest reception has been over 26.5 yards.

Kupp has scored a touchdown in all three games this season, and scored twice in Week 2 against the Falcons.

