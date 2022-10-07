Northern Illinois vs. Toledo odds preview: Lay the points with the Rockets

The Northern Illinois University football team expected better than this.

The Huskies, who were the preseason favorite to win their division in the Mid-American Conference Football Preseason Media Poll, are 1-4 to start the year. They have yet to beat an FBS team and are on a four-game losing skid since their 34-27 victory over Eastern Illinois in the season opener.

Unfortunately for NIU, there are many reasons why the reigning MAC champs could be staring down an 0-2 start in league play.

The Huskies rank 118th (out of 131 teams) in scoring defense by giving up an average of 35.6 points per game. They can’t seem to close out games, either, as evidenced by their 44-38 double overtime loss to Ball State last week when they were leading by a 31-14 margin midway through the third quarter.

It also doesn’t help that the Huskies have been banged up this year, including at quarterback where Rocky Lombardi was hurt in the Vanderbilt game and has been sidelined for the last two outings. Like I said, there are a lot of issues that help explain this 1-4 start.

That said, I have actually had the opposite results with these weekly betting previews. We are 4-1 when betting on NIU games, including taking the points with Ball State in last week’s comeback victory. And, to be honest, it is hard not to fade the Huskies again this week.

Toledo is a 5.5-point favorite against Northern Illinois in Saturday’s showdown at Caesars Sportsbook, which is the official odds partner of Bet Chicago Sports. The total is currently set at 60, so oddsmakers are expecting plenty of points.

My projections make Toledo a touchdown favorite, so I’ll be laying the points in this matchup. I wouldn’t be surprised if we see a bounce-back performance from the Huskies, who always seem to play close games. After all, this is NIU’s homecoming matchup and head coach Thomas Hammock will be enshrined into the NIU Hall of Fame.

But the Rockets (3-2, 1-0) lead the MAC in scoring offense and scoring defense. They were voted to finish second in this division behind the Huskies, so this is their chance to send a message following a 38-17 victory over Central Michigan.

Similar to last week when I bet against NIU, this isn’t anything personal. If I end up being wrong and the Huskies prevail, then our readers will be happy. I have officially bet Toledo -4.5 (at Circa Sportsbook) for full transparency, but would be comfortably playing this up to -6.

Kickoff is slated for 2:30 p.m. at Huskie Stadium and will be available on ESPN+.

My bet: Toledo -4.5 (-110)

How our NIU picks have fared in 2022

Week 1 vs. Eastern Illinois: Over 53 points — Win

Week 2 at Tulsa: Northern Illinois +6 — Win

Week 3 vs. Vanderbilt: Under 59.5 points — Loss

Week 4 at Kentucky: Over 52.5 points — Win

Week 5 at Ball State: Ball State +4.5 — Win