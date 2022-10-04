Point total climbs a full point in Week 5 matchup between Bears and Vikings

In a shocking twist, the total in a Week 5 matchup between the Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings appears to be climbing.

The total for this game opened at 43 when Caesars Sportsbook, the official odds partner of Bet Chicago Sports, first released its betting lines on Sunday. The total has been bet up to 44 within 24 hours, however.

I wrote that I expected some early under money in my initial write-up on the betting odds, so I’m certainly surprised by the movement on Monday. Make no mistake, though, this mostly has to do with the Vikings.

The Vikings rank 15th with an average of 21.5 points per game, but they have scored at least 23 points in three of their four outings thus far. They are coming off a 28-25 win over the New Orleans Saints in London.

First-year head coach Kevin O’Connell was tasked with getting more out of this offense, and he has done just that through four weeks. Receiver Justin Jefferson looks like one of the best players in the sport, and has been instrumental in victories over the Green Bay Packers and Saints.

But the Vikings are only half the equation, at least when we are talking about the total. Are bettors willing to count on the Bears to hold up their end to reach 44 points?

The Bears’ passing offense looked better in a 20-12 loss to the New York Giants, though that isn’t saying much. Justin Fields finished with season-high marks in completions (11), attempts (22) and passing yards (174) on Sunday. The Bears finished 0-for-3 in the red zone, settling for four field goals on the day.

As such, there is certainly an argument that the Bears could execute better against an underwhelming defensive unit this week in Minneapolis. But the Bears have gone under their point total in three of their four games to start the season. Some of that can be attributed to the Bears’ defense not giving up a second-half touchdown, but a lot that is because this offense has been limited.

I haven’t played anything in this game just yet, but my final card might end up having an under on it — if the total stays put or continues to climb.