3 takeaways from NFL Week 4: Philadelphia Eagles proved a point during their latest win

Week 4 delivered from start to finish in a slate that featured plenty of thrilling finishes.

Fans of the NFL know that this is a week-to-week league, and we tend to overreact to what we just saw. That’s why it is important to sleep on it, and then take a fresh look at everything that transpired before assessing what mattered and what didn’t.

The Eagles proved a point in their latest win

On the surface, a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars shouldn’t mean much for the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. But it was significant given the context of that game.

The Jaguars jumped out to a 14-0 lead, thanks in large part to an interception return for a touchdown off a tipped pass. That is a game script that could have doomed the Eagles, who are a run-oriented squad that is used to playing with a lead. Think about the 2019 Baltimore Ravens, for example.

Rather than falter, the Eagles proceeded to score 29 unanswered points in an eventual 29-21 victory. Jalen Hurts even had pedestrian numbers, finishing with 204 passing yards and one interception. Miles Sanders exploded for 134 yards and two scores, while the defense forced five turnovers.

It shows that the Eagles can overcome a bit of adversity, which matters because they might not face much of it moving forward. The Eagles square off with the Cardinals and Cowboys before their Week 7 bye. They then return with a stretch against the Steelers, Texans, Commanders and Colts.

The Eagles certainly have the inside track for a No. 1 seed in the NFC.

Everyone is still wrong about the Ravens

I’m once again asking everyone to stop talking about the Baltimore Ravens’ coaching decisions, because you are all wrong.

John Harbaugh decided to go for it on fourth-and-goal, rather than settling for a field goal. Lamar Jackson threw an interception, and the Buffalo Bills proceeded to march down the field for the game-winning field goal at the buzzer of a 23-20 win in Baltimore.

Of course, all the talk shows on Monday are debating that decision and questioning Harbaugh. But how many times did we do this same song and dance last year? And that was with backup quarterback Tyler Huntley in action.

In the Jackson era, the Ravens have continued to make decisions that they believe give them a slight advantage. It worked when they converted at an impressive rate on fourth downs during Jackson’s MVP campaign.

Let’s stop acting surprised when the Ravens do this, because it is who they are and they will not change. And when you have Josh Allen on the other sideline, it is hard to argue against being aggressive.

The league should be terrified of the Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes went scorched earth on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football. Mahomes finished 23-of-37 for 249 passing yards and three touchdowns while adding 34 yards on four rushing attempts. He delivered the biggest highlight of the night, reminding us all that he’s the best player in the sport.

Best player in the sport. Just stop wasting air time debating anyone else. https://t.co/e9Viek6JCW — Shane Jackson (@SJacksonBET) October 3, 2022

In a lot of ways, it was too perfect that this Super Bowl rematch went the way it did, because things have changed that much about the Chiefs since they were crushed by the Bucs with a Lombardi Trophy on the line.

The Chiefs revamped their offensive line the following offseason to protect No. 15. They then traded star receiver Tyreek Hill this past offseason for picks, a decision that was supposed to hinder the team in the short term while increasing their long-term outlook.

Yet the Chiefs have been firing out of the gate, and are a collapse against the Colts away from being 4-0. This team was supposed to peak down the road, but the rest of the league should be terrified that it appears to be clicking so soon.