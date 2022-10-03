Justin Fields clears historically low passing yards prop, but don’t expect betting odds to move much

Prior to Sunday’s 20-12 loss to the New York Giants, Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields was trending in the sports betting space for all the wrong reasons.

Fanduel Sportsbook posted a tweet about how Fields had a passing yardage prop of 148.5. It was believed to be the lowest yardage total for any starting quarterback in the history of FanDuel Sportsbook.

It was even worse at Caesars Sportsbook, which is the official odds partner of Bet Chicago Sports. Fields had an over/under of 146.5 yards at Caesars Sportsbook, with the over juiced to -125 and the under priced at -109.

Now, Fields ended up surpassing this low total before the end of the third quarter. He went 11-for-22 for 174 yards in the loss. While it was a step in the right direction, it is also clear that the Bears’ passing offense has to be better if they want to find more success this season.

When asked why the passing offense has been limited through four weeks, however, Fields took offense to that notion during Sunday’s postgame media availability.

Question from @JasonLieser to Justin Fields: “Why isn’t the passing game working?”

Fields? “Who says the passing game isn’t working?”

Jason: “The stats.”

Fields: “The stats don’t matter.” #Bears — Josh Frydman (@Josh_Frydman) October 2, 2022

But the stats do matter, especially when they support that Fields probably recorded his best game of the season. Fields finished with a season-high in both completions (11) and attempts (22), surpassing previous season-best markets of eight and 17, respectively.

The 174 passing yards against the Giants ended up being 53 more yards than what he finished with in the 2022 opener against the 49ers. Fields delivered some flashy deep balls, finishing with an average of 7.91 yards per attempt.

Justin Fields already halfway to his passing yards prop with 74 yards in the first quarter #Bearspic.twitter.com/wI59yYijKx — Shane Jackson (@SJacksonBET) October 2, 2022

All that said, I don’t expect oddsmakers to adjust too much.

In Week 3, Fields had a passing yards prop of 176.5 against the Texans and that mark makes sense for Sunday’s matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. Fields has consistently had a passing attempt prop of 25+ for much of the season, despite not coming close to clearing that total.

As for completions, Fields’ prop has typically been set in the 15-18 range through the first month of the year. These early lines might honestly have been too high, so it wouldn’t surprise me if some of these props go even lower moving forward.

Perhaps that will open up another buy-low opportunity, similar to Sunday’s passing yardage prop. That remains to be seen.