Chicago Bears open as touchdown underdog against Minnesota Vikings in Week 5

The Chicago Bears fell to 2-2 on the year after a loss to the New York Giants, but they could be on the verge of falling below .500 for the first time this season.

Caesars Sportsbook, the official odds partner of Bet Chicago Sports, released betting lines for the entire Week 5 NFL slate on Sunday. The Bears opened as a 7-point underdog in a road meeting with the Minnesota Vikings.

The Bears have only been a bigger underdog once so far this season, when they were getting 10 points ahead of an eventual 27-10 loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 2.

In Week 4, the Bears couldn’t score a touchdown in a 20-12 defeat to the Giants at MetLife Stadium. Kicker Michael Badgley, who was filling in for Cairo Santos, connected on four field goals in a losing effort. A pair of touchdown runs by Giants quarterback Daniel Jones proved to be the difference on Sunday.

Although it is not saying much, the Bears did post their best passing performance in Week 4. Second-year quarterback Justin Fields went 11-for-22 for 174 yards, clearing his passing yardage prop (the lowest ever by a starting quarterback) before the end of the third quarter.

The Vikings, meanwhile, are coming back from London following a 28-25 thriller over the New Orleans Saints. Star receiver Justin Jefferson led the way with 10 catches for 147 yards. The Vikings (3-1) still needed Saints kicker Will Lutz to hit the upright on his 61-yard field goal attempt at the buzzer to hang on.

It is hard to imagine this line will adjust much, and it would likely move in the Vikings’ direction if it did. The Vikings have won three of the last four meetings with the Bears, and are projected to be a playoff contender this season.

The total, on the other hand, could see some movement this week. It opened at 43, which would mark the highest total for a Bears’ game so far this season. The Vikings might be the best offense that the Bears have faced thus far, but don’t be surprised if some early under money comes in on this NFC North showdown.

Bears at Vikings betting odds

Spread: Vikings -7

Moneyline: Bears +250/Vikings -320

Total: 43