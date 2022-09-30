NFL Week 4 betting splits: Bettors are backing Chicago Bears against New York Giants

In a battle between a pair of unexpected 2-1 teams, bettors seem to be favoring the Chicago Bears entering the weekend ahead of Sunday’s matchup with the New York Giants.

Max Meyer, who is the editorial content writer for Caesars Sportsbook, released betting splits for the entire Week 4 slate on Friday afternoon. The action seems relatively even for Bears at Giants, but it is certainly notable that 72.8% of the spread money is taking the points with the road team.

The Bears are currently a 3-point underdog at Caesars Sportsbook, which is the official odds partner of Bet Chicago Sports. The spread has remained at the key number for much of the week, though it is worth mentioning that it got as high as 3.5 at some sportsbooks before Adam Chernoff of Covers gave out the Bears spread via his Telegram chat.

It seems unlikely that this spread will move the rest of the week, despite some key injury updates taking place on Friday. Defensive back Jaylon Johnson and running back David Montgomery were both ruled out by the Bears, while the Giants will be without receivers Wan’Dale Robinson and Kadarius Toney.

Those injury updates were somewhat expected, however, so there is an argument for taking the points in a game featuring two bad teams. With 54.5% of the spread bets on the home squad, it does seem some bettors are making the case for the Giants to take care of business on Sunday.

As for the rest of the Week 4 slate, the biggest discrepancy is actually on the Sunday Night Football showdown. With the spread currently as a pick ‘em, 74.6% of the tickets are on the Kansas City Chiefs while 74.2% of the money is coming in on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.