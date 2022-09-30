September 30, 2022
Shaw Local
Bears BetsBetting NewsFootballCollege BettingBears News

NFL Week 4 betting splits: Bettors are backing Chicago Bears against New York Giants

Almost 73% of the money is coming in on the Bears

By Shane Jackson

Chicago Bears place kicker Cairo Santos kicks the game-winning field goal as time expires giving the Bears a 23-20 win over the Houston Texans Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

In a battle between a pair of unexpected 2-1 teams, bettors seem to be favoring the Chicago Bears entering the weekend ahead of Sunday’s matchup with the New York Giants.

Max Meyer, who is the editorial content writer for Caesars Sportsbook, released betting splits for the entire Week 4 slate on Friday afternoon. The action seems relatively even for Bears at Giants, but it is certainly notable that 72.8% of the spread money is taking the points with the road team.

The Bears are currently a 3-point underdog at Caesars Sportsbook, which is the official odds partner of Bet Chicago Sports. The spread has remained at the key number for much of the week, though it is worth mentioning that it got as high as 3.5 at some sportsbooks before Adam Chernoff of Covers gave out the Bears spread via his Telegram chat.

It seems unlikely that this spread will move the rest of the week, despite some key injury updates taking place on Friday. Defensive back Jaylon Johnson and running back David Montgomery were both ruled out by the Bears, while the Giants will be without receivers Wan’Dale Robinson and Kadarius Toney.

Those injury updates were somewhat expected, however, so there is an argument for taking the points in a game featuring two bad teams. With 54.5% of the spread bets on the home squad, it does seem some bettors are making the case for the Giants to take care of business on Sunday.

As for the rest of the Week 4 slate, the biggest discrepancy is actually on the Sunday Night Football showdown. With the spread currently as a pick ‘em, 74.6% of the tickets are on the Kansas City Chiefs while 74.2% of the money is coming in on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Must be 21 or older to gamble. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537)

Sports BettingGamblingChicago Bears
Shane Jackson

Shane Jackson

Shane Jackson is the Sports Betting Content Director for the Shaw Media Local News Network.