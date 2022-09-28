September 28, 2022
Shaw Local
Bears BetsBetting NewsFootballCollege BettingBears News

Chicago Bears have started 2-1, but their projected win total in Vegas remains the same

By Shane Jackson
Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus (right) congratulates his team after a touchdown during their game against the Texans Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, at Soldier Field in Chicago.

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus (right) congratulates his team after a touchdown during their game against the Texans Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

The Chicago Bears are somehow 2-1 to start Year 1 of the Matt Eberflus era following wins over the San Francisco 49ers and Houston Texans.

But don’t expect oddsmakers to change their opinion on this team just yet.

The Bears still have a regular-season win total of 6.5 at Caesars Sportsbook, which is the official odds partner of Bet Chicago Sports. That was the win total entering the year and remained at 6.5 ahead of last week’s 23-20 victory over the Texans.

About the only thing that has changed regarding the win total is the juice. Over 6.5 wins is currently priced at -105, meaning you would have to bet $105 to win $100. The under is listed at -115, which means a bettor couldn’t win $100 unless it wagered $115.

When I wrote about the win total last week, the under was priced at -125 and the over was actually being offered at +105. The under was heavily juiced entering the year, as it was the most lopsided under bet in the regular-season win total market at Caesars Sportsbook.

The vig might be more favorable for bettors now, but the chances of the Bears winning seven or more games still seem rather bleak. Their 2-1 start hasn’t been inspiring to fans, especially considering how weak the passing attack has been through three weeks.

More importantly, at least when trying to count up victories, the 2022-23 schedule will become more challenging for the Bears.

Using betting lines provided by Caesars Sportsbook over the summer, the Bears were only expected to be favored in one other game this season and that was a home meeting against the Lions, who seem to be better than expected. The Lions’ win total has bumped up to 7.5, despite their 1-2 start to the season.

OpponentOffseason spreadUpdated win total
at New York GiantsNYG -3O/U 7.5
at Minnesota VikingsMIN -5.5O/U 10.5
vs. Washington CommandersPKO/U 7
at New England PatriotsNE -6N/A
at Dallas CowboysDAL -6.5O/U 9.5
vs. Miami DolphinsMIA -3O/U 11
vs. Detroit LionsCHI -2O/U 7.5
at Atlanta FalconsATL -1.5O/U 5.5
at New York JetsNYJ -1.5O/U 5.5
vs. Green Bay PackersGB -6O/U 10.5
vs. Philadelphia EaglesPHI -3O/U 12.5
vs. Buffalo BillsBUF -7.5O/U 12.5
at Detroit LionsDET -1.5O/U 7.5
vs. Minnesota VikingsMIN -2.5O/U 10.5

My updated power ratings currently don’t have the Bears favored in a single game for the rest of the season. I project the Bears to be a 1-point underdog at home against the Commanders in Week 6, while making the spread a full two points in their home meetings with the Lions and Jets later in the year.

Power ratings and betting lines will obviously adjust each week, but the Bears will have to show a lot more to start getting respect from bettors and oddsmakers. Perhaps another upset win this week would do the trick, as the Bears are currently a 3-point underdog against the Giants at MetLife Stadium.

Must be 21 or older to gamble. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537)

Sports BettingGamblingChicago Bears
Shane Jackson

Shane Jackson

Shane Jackson is the Sports Betting Content Director for the Shaw Media Local News Network.