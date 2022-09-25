Touchdown scorer picks for Bears vs. Texans in NFL Week 3

Fresh off the first loss of the season, the Chicago Bears have a chance to bounce back with a home meeting against the Houston Texans in Week 3.

The Bears (1-1) are favored in this matchup at Caesars Sportsbook, which is the official odds partner of Bet Chicago Sports. It marks the first time this season that oddsmakers project the Bears to win.

But hopefully you have placed your side or total bet for this game by now. Sunday morning is the time to sprinkle those touchdown scorer bets. I plan to play the touchdown scorer market for every Bears’ game this season. These bets will be small because it is extremely tough to predict, as evidenced by my 0-2 start.

David Montgomery favored to score a TD

Bears running back David Montgomery has yet to score a touchdown this season, but oddsmakers believe that will change this week. He has a price of -104 to score a touchdown against the Texans, which makes him the favorite in this market.

Montgomery scored seven times in 2021 and has 24 total touchdowns in his four-year career. The 25-year-old back is coming off his best outing of the young season, when he finished with 122 yards on 15 carries in a 27-10 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Every other player in this game has plus-money odds to score a touchdown, including Texans running back Dameon Pierce at +108. Receiver Brandin Cooks is +175 to score one time against the Bears defense. Justin Fields and Darnell Mooney are priced at +205 and +215, respectively.

Can Justin Fields score the first TD again?

Raise your hand if you had a ticket on Fields scoring the first touchdown on Sunday Night Football last weekend. I’m guessing not many readers raised their hand.

After the Packers grabbed a 3-0 lead, Fields scored a rushing touchdown to give the Bears a 7-3 advantage. It was all Packers after that, though that was an electric moment under the bright lights at Lambeau Field.

Fields is priced at +750 to have the honors of scoring the first touchdown in this week’s game against the Texans. That puts him fourth in odds, trailing Pierce (+400), Montgomery (+400) and Cooks (+700) in the first touchdown market.

Shane Jackson’s pick

My thought process behind last week’s AJ Dillon pick was sound, I just chose the wrong running back. The Bears have not performed well against the run through two weeks, giving up an average of 5.1 yards per attempt and a pair of rushing scores.

So I like the plus-money price on Pierce, as this week figures to be a good opportunity for the rookie to net his first touchdown.

My pick: Dameon Pierce to score a TD (+108)