Eagles-Commanders a fantasy goldmine? See why in Spencer’s Week 3 NFL matchup and prop guide

The NFL matchups in Week 3 don’t seem quite as exciting as usual, but there are still several worth monitoring for us fantasy football enthusiasts.

Whether you play season-long fantasy or DFS, we’ve highlighted the most ideal matchups that project to have a flurry of points put up in as well as the one that should leave fantasy managers running for cover due to the projected lack of scoring.

We’ve also highlighted the top Week 3 prop plays for passing, rushing and receiving with odds from Caesars Sportsbook.

TOP MATCHUPS TO WATCH

Shootout of the Week: Eagles at Commanders

The Bills-Dolphins and Lions-Vikings were in the running for this one, but Eagles-Commanders took the cake since there are so many talented skill players on both sides. Jalen Hurts and Carson Wentz both look much improved this season and are set to duke it out, as Hurts excelled against the Commanders last season and there’s a revenge narrative for Wentz.

Fantasy starts: QBs Jalen Hurts and Carson Wentz; RBs Miles Sanders and Antonio Gibson; WRs A.J. Brown, Terry McLaurin, Curtis Samuel, DeVonta Smith (flex play) and Jahan Dotson (flex play); TEs Dallas Goedert and Logan Thomas

Lowkey a Shootout: Raiders at Titans

Both the Raiders and Titans are 0-2 and will likely be aggressive early and often in putting up points to avoid the dreaded 0-3. Neither offense has lived up to expectations so far, but neither have the defenses, so this presents a prime opportunity for star skill players like Derrick Henry and Davante Adams to bounce back and offer value in DFS.

Fantasy starts: QB Derek Carr; RBs Derrick Henry and Josh Jacobs; WRs Davante Adams, Hunter Renfrow (if active), Robert Woods (flex play) and Treylon Burks (flex play); TE Darren Waller

Stay Away: Texans at Bears

There are several matchups this week that don’t look so appealing for fantasy purposes, but there’s none that looks more gross than the Texans and Bears. Both offenses can’t seem to get out of their own way and will likely scuffle once again with their emphasis being the running game.

Fantasy scoop: Sit everyone but RB David Montgomery and WR Brandin Cooks

TOP PROP PLAYS

Passing: Tua Tagovailoa UNDER 259.5 yards (-137) vs. Bills

Tagovailoa is coming off the game of his life in which he threw for over 400 yards and six touchdowns, but this week doesn’t project anything like that going against an elite Bills defense.

HM: Jared Goff OVER 245.5 yards (-117) at Vikings

Rushing: Dalvin Cook OVER 77.5 yards (-137) vs. Lions

Cook has feasted against the Lions throughout his career, and he should be able to do so once again with the Vikings aiming to establish the run after last week’s debacle in Philadelphia.

HM: David Montgomery OVER 65.6 yards (-123) vs. Texans

Receiving: Davante Adams OVER 80.5 yards (-115) at Titans

The Titans just got torched by Stefon Diggs, who the Bills targeted heavily, so expect the Raiders to employ a similar strategy with their No. 1 in Adams on Sunday.

HM: DJ Moore OVER 54.5 yards (-117) vs. Saints

SEASON PROP RECORD

Passing: Top play 0-2, HM 2-0

Rushing: Top play 1-1, HM 0-2

Receiving: Top play 2-0, HM 2-0

Spencer ‘the Guru’ Urquhart (@spencertheguru) has been a fantasy football analyst since 2014, founding a community of over 6,000 followers