Week 2 featured crazy comebacks, and bettors could have cashed big paydays with live odds

There is no drama quite like an NFL Sunday, and the wild Week 2 results proved to be the latest example of that.

We witnessed multiple improbable comebacks during yesterday’s action, which resulted in some significant paydays for those bold enough to take the chance. According to Caesars Sportsbook, the official odds partner of Bet Chicago Sports, three different teams were 25/1 or longer on the moneyline during the fourth quarter of their eventual victories on Sunday.

The three crazy comebacks and the live odds:

New York Jets 60-1

Miami Dolphins 25-1

Arizona Cardinals 25-1

Per @CaesarsSports



- Jets: 60-1 to beat Browns following Nick Chubb touchdown

- Dolphins: 25-1 to win in 4th quarter

- Cardinals: 25-1 to win in 4th quarter — David Bearman ESPN (@DBearmanESPN) September 19, 2022

Typically, just one of those teams finding a way to win in that scenario would have been a stunner. The fact that all three teams found a way to prevail is difficult to comprehend.

The Jets’ 31-30 victory was the biggest shocker, because the Browns had that game won. Nick Chubb recorded his third rushing TD of the game with 1:55 to go, putting his team up by 13 points. Had Chubb just gone down, something he did a few years ago in a similar scenario, the Browns would have been able to run out the clock and win the game.

Instead, the Jets scored two touchdowns in a span of 60 seconds. According to ESPN Stats & Info, teams had won 2,229 consecutive games when leading by at least 13 points in the final two minutes.

The Dolphins were staring down a 21-point deficit with under 13 minutes remaining, but never gave up before rallying to a 42-38 road win over the Baltimore Ravens. Tua Tagovailoa finished with 469 passing yards and six touchdowns, including four scores in the fourth quarter.

After that comeback, Tua’s MVP odds moved from +4000 to +1800 at Caesars Sportsbook. He is now tied with Tom Brady for seventh in MVP odds, something I like to see as someone sitting on a 150/1 ticket on him. But next week will be a bigger test, as the Dolphins are slated to host the Buffalo Bills.

The criticism of the Alabama version of Tua - He was this RPO guy that got the ball to his WRs and let them do damage after the catch.



Now he has a couple dangerous playmakers and people are ready to jump ship?! I mean it is now or never for Tua, but I can see how this works. — Shane Jackson (@SJacksonBET) March 23, 2022

Perhaps the Cardinals saved their season with a 29-23 overtime on the road against the Las Vegas Raiders. They scored the final 22 points of the game after getting into an early 20-0 hole at Allegiant Stadium.

Quarterback Kyler Murray engineered the comeback, something that should be expected after he earned over $200 million this offseason. His two-point conversion in the fourth quarter was especially remarkable, as he took it upon himself and scampered in the end zone.

This Kyler Murray 2-point conversation is absolute bonkers 🤯



📺 CBS | @paramountplus pic.twitter.com/IcWXu5tooh — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) September 18, 2022

None of this means to bet live long shots in the fourth quarter, of course. But is a nice reminder the NFL slate has a tendency to turn on its head, and bettors should never get too high or low at any point before the clock expires.