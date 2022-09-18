September 18, 2022
Packers vs. Bears betting splits: How the market is playing this Sunday Night Football matchup

By Shane Jackson
Chicago Bears linebacker Robert Quinn (94) gets pressure on Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during their game Sunday at Soldier Field in Chicago.

The undefeated Chicago Bears are set to face the 0-1 Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football at Lambeau Field.

Despite the records, the Bears are actually a double-digit underdog ahead of this rivalry matchup. But the betting market isn’t quite sure how to wager on this game as of Sunday morning.

Caesars Sportsbook, the official odds partner of Bet Chicago Sports, released its betting splits for the entire Week 2 slate. It can be helpful to have an idea of what the market is doing, though it shouldn’t be the only tool to help you make your bets.

For the Sunday Night Football showdown, more bets are actually on the Bears to cover the large spread. A total of 63% of the tickets are on the Bears at Caesars Sportsbook. Yet that doesn’t necessarily mean the trading room will be rooting for the home team, because 62% of the spread money is actually on the Packers.

The total is currently set at 42, which is notable since I recommended taking over 41.5 earlier in the week. As of Sunday morning, 55% of the tickets are on the over while 75% of the money is actually on the under. This means that the over will likely be a bigger win for the trading team.

Here is a look at the rest of the Week 2 betting splits:

