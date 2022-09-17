Bears vs. Packers prop bets: Take this juicy price on an Aaron Rodgers prop ahead of Sunday Night Football

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ resume against the Chicago Bears really speaks for itself.

Ahead of this Week 2 matchup on Sunday Night Football, Rodgers is 21-7 against the spread and 23-5 straight up when facing the Bears in his career. Rodgers has won and covered the spread in six-straight games leading up to this week’s battle at Lambeau Field.

The list goes on and on, but one of the more surprising nuggets is that Rodgers has not thrown an interception against the Bears since 2018. That was also conveniently the last time the Bears recorded a win in this rivalry, finishing with a 24-17 victory on Dec. 16 of 2018..

Yet I'm betting on the Bears' defense to get Rodgers this week by taking over on his interception prop of 0.5 at Caesars Sportsbook for a price of +227.

Truth be told, this will be a smaller play for me. But the odds are juicy enough that I’m going to bet against recent history. I broke it down on the Bears Insider Podcast Friday morning, when our beat reporter Sean Hammond alerted me about the last time Rodgers threw an INT against the Bears.

Rodgers has thrown 176 passes without an interception over his past six meetings with the Bears, but I’m not discouraged because things are certainly different now. Rodgers can’t lean on star receiver Davante Adams anymore, and you saw that come into fruition in last week’s 23-7 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Relationships are still being formed for Rodgers and his new receivers, so I could see the Bears taking advantage of an errant throw or a wrong route on Sunday. Rodgers was picked off by the Vikings during the opening weekend, and he later cited new scheme concepts as a reason for some of the things that transpired on Sunday.

"The Vikings played some different coverages on the back end & there was some things we just didn't expect" ~@AaronRodgers12#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/tpoZEE69c3 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 13, 2022

Rodgers will now face another NFC North foe with a new coaching staff. He will obviously have tape on Matt Eberflus’ squad this time around, but the rainy conditions likely limited what the Bears could do on both sides of the ball.

Bears safety Eddie Jackson baited Trey Lance into an interception in Week 1, his first such takeaway since 2019. According to Pro Football Focus, Jackson played 35 coverage snaps without allowing a catch while notching the interception.

#Bears FS Eddie Jackson had his first INT since 2019 on Sunday, and he definitely looked like his old self again.



Basic Cover-1 robber/thief concept run to perfection. His quick processing and burst underneath was fantastic. pic.twitter.com/L1PiFHzj3q — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) September 13, 2022

Rodgers won’t be as fooled as Lance was, but the Bears secondary showed promise in the opener. They posted a coverage grade of 64.8, per PFF, a mark that ranks 13th in the league after one week of play.

At a price of +227, I’m willing to take a chance on the Bears capitalizing on a mistake made by Rodgers at least once on Sunday Night Football.

Pick: Over 0.5 interceptions for Aaron Rodgers (+227)