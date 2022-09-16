The Heisman Race, Week 3: Stroud favored again; 3 quarterbacks emerge as top candidates

Each week, we’ll track the race for this year’s Heisman Trophy, awarded to the best player in college football, along with each contender’s odds and a look at who they face this week.

(Odds from Caesars Sportsbook)

Week 3

C.J. STROUD

Ohio State • QB • So.

HIS CASE: Another week, another change. Stroud briefly lost his preseason status as favorite after a ho-hum performance against Notre Dame, but a 351-yard, 4-touchdown performance against Arkansas State, combined with Bryce Young’s own mediocre outing at Texas, has the Buckeyes sophomore back in the driver’s seat (by a razor-thin margin.) One more tune-up and chance to put up big numbers against Toledo this week before Big Ten play begins.

ODDS: +300

THIS WEEK: Saturday vs. Toledo (6 p.m., Fox)

_______________

BRYCE YOUNG

Alabama • QB • Jr.

HIS CASE: Young’s day in Austin wasn’t a disaster for his Heisman chances, mostly because Alabama managed to win. But to win a repeat trophy, Young will have to give voters something they can’t ignore, and 213 yards and a touchdown passing plus 38 yards rushing doesn’t qualify. The good news is that after home layups against UL-Monroe and Vanderbilt, Young will have plenty of chances to impress against the teeth of an SEC schedule.

ODDS: +325

THIS WEEK: Saturday vs. UL-Monroe (3 p.m., SEC Network)

_______________

CALEB WILLIAMS

USC • QB • So.

HIS CASE: Williams has joined the short list of Heisman favorites, and there’s now clear separation in the odds after these top three. Williams went from 7-to-1 to 4-to-1 after a monster day in a win at Stanford (341 yards, 4 touchdowns), giving him 590 yards, six touchdowns and no interceptions through two games for the nation’s second-highest passer rating. Stay up late and watch him against Fresno State in what could be a West Coast shootout.

ODDS: +400

THIS WEEK: Saturday vs. Fresno State (9:30 p.m., Fox)

_______________

ON THE RADAR: Stetson Bennett, Georgia QB (+1600); Will Anderson, Alabama LB (+3000); J.J. McCarthy, Michigan QB (+3000); Dillon Gabriel, Oklahoma QB (+3500); Four at +4000 (TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State RB; DJ Uiagalelei, Clemson QB; Bijan Robinson, Texas RB; Hendon Hooker, Tennessee QB)