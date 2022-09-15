This Patrick Mahomes prop is always intriguing, but especially in tonight’s Chiefs-Chargers showdown

Get your popcorn ready because tonight’s showdown between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs figures to be must-see TV in an otherwise underwhelming Week 2 slate.

There are many ways to bet on this game, if you happen to be inclined to do so. The Chiefs are a 4-point favorite at Caesars Sportsbook, which is the official odds partner of Bet Chicago Sports. This AFC West rivalry has an over/under of 54 points, so expect a lot of points produced by these two explosive offenses.

And that’s why my favorite bet is actually a player prop, one that I bet last weekend and many times during the 2021-22 NFL season. For me, it has been the gift that keeps on giving. I’m talking about Patrick Mahomes’ passing touchdown prop, of course.

Mahomes to throw over 2.5 touchdown passes is currently priced at +139 at Caesars Sportsbook. The over is offered at plus-money because three touchdowns in a single game is a lot, unless of course we are talking about the league’s best quarterback.

In Week 1, Mahomes reminded everyone of that fact when he tossed five touchdowns and 360 yards in a 44-21 win over the Arizona Cardinals. He only needed the first half to hit this over in Game 1, tossing a trio of scores before intermission on Sunday.

Mahomes has played in 63 regular-season games since becoming the starting quarterback for the Chiefs in 2018. He has finished with three touchdowns in at least 29 different contests, which equates to 46% of his games. The current odds of +139 are giving Mahomes an implied chance of 41.8% to finish with at least three passing touchdowns.

Furthermore, Mahomes is just on another level during September. He is known for getting off to strong starts, averaging 3.3 touchdown passes per game during September in his career. His EPA (expected points added) is a better way to illustrate just how much better Mahomes has been compared to every other quarterback to begin each season.

Patrick Mahomes is so dominant he is an entire Sam Darnold of badness ahead of every other QB in the entire world



Mahomes could do all the bad Darnold things and he would *STILL* be the best QB in the universe pic.twitter.com/megAjLpJ9k — Brandon Anderson (@wheatonbrando) September 15, 2022

Even in what some considered a down season in 2021, Mahomes had seven different games where he finished with three touchdowns. Two of those performances actually came against the Chargers. Yeah, Mahomes and Kansas City will certainly take that as a down year.

Mahomes is a touchdown machine, posting a career TD ratio of 6.5%, and he’s seemingly at his best when the lights are brightest. I’m banking on another big performance from Mahomes in front of his home crowd on Thursday Night Football.

Pick: Over 2.5 TD passes for Patrick Mahomes