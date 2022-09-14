NFC North betting odds adjust after Week 1: Packers still favored, but Vikings close the gap

If Week 1 was any indication, the NFC North won’t be business as usual during the 2022-23 NFL season.

The Green Bay Packers have won this division three years in a row, often by a comfortable gap during a 13-win campaign in each of the past three seasons. But they have started behind the pack this season after a 23-7 loss to the Minnesota Vikings during the opening weekend.

Caesars Sportsbook, the official odds partner of Bet Chicago Sports, still favors the Packers to eventually figure it out. The trading team lists the Packers as the betting favorite to win the division at +115, but the Vikings are not far behind at +140.

And that is an adjustment from what transpired on the football field on Sunday.

Prior to the season opener, the Packers were priced at -170 to win the division for an implied probability of 63%. Now at this price, the betting odds give the Packers a 46.5% chance of capturing their fourth division crown in a row.

There are concerns regarding the Packers after Week 1, especially on the offensive side of the ball. Running back AJ Dillon led the team in catches with five, in what was the first game since the Packers traded away star receiver Davante Adams. Rookie receiver Christian Watson dropped a massive would-be touchdown grab, and nobody else showed much of a rapport with back-to-back MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

For me, what was more concerning was the offensive line. The Packers had some key injuries within this unit, and ended up surrendering four sacks on Sunday. That position group will be worth monitoring, because Rodgers needs to be comfortable to find his pass catchers.

The Vikings entered the year with +250 odds to win the division at Caesars Sportsbook after finishing second in three of the last four years. First-year head coach Kevin O’Connell came from the Rams with the idea of generating more explosive plays on offense. Mission accomplished after Week 1.

Receiver Justin Jefferson was the best player in football during the opening weekend. He caught nine balls for 184 yards (an average of 20.4 yards per catch) to go along with two touchdowns. Jefferson lined up all over the field and was seemingly always open, something Nate Tice of The Athletic Football Show broke down in good detail.

It was just one game, and the Packers have typically started slow in the Matt LaFleur era. But, if the Packers have taken a step back at all and the Vikings keep showing progress, then this year’s division race could become interesting for the first time in a few seasons.

Both the Detroit Lions (0-1) and the Chicago Bears (1-0) remain long shots to win the NFC North. The Lions somehow have better odds after losing their opener, going from a preseason price of +900 to +800 after Week 1. The Bears, who entered the year +1300 in this race, are now +1000 to win the division following their 19-10 victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

NFC North betting odds

• Green Bay Packers +115

• Minnesota Vikings +140

• Detroit Lions +800

• Chicago Bears +1000