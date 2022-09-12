Week 2 NFL odds, betting lines, TV: Chargers-Chiefs among four games between unbeatens

The Saints survived. The Colts kind of did. The Bears won in Matt Eberflus’ coaching debut. The Bengals, 49ers and Titans? Not so lucky.

It was a wild Sunday in NFL Week 1, which ends Monday night when the Denver Broncos are 6½-point road chalk at the Seattle Seahawks.

But it’s certainly not too early to look ahead to next week’s slate of games. It starts with a juicy AFC West matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday night, with the Chiefs 3½-point favorites at Caesars Sportsbook, official odds partner of Bet Chicago Sports.

There are three other matchups of 1-0 teams, including the New Orleans Saints’ home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are favored by 2½ on the road. There’s also the Miami Dolphins, catching 3½ at the Baltimore Ravens and the Minnesota Vikings getting 2 points at the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night.

That’s actually the second of two Monday night games this week, with the Tennessee Titans facing the Buffalo Bills (-10) in the first one.

On Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys, who learned Sunday night they’ll be without quarterback Dak Prescott for quite a while, get a visit from the Cincinnati Bengals, who are a full touchdown favorite after losing their opener in overtime against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Here’s the entire schedule, along with early lines from Caesars Sportsbook (as of Monday morning) and, when available, what on network each game will be broadcast.

NFL Week 2

(home team listed on bottom)

Thursday, Sept. 15, 7:15 p.m., Amazon Prime Video

Los Angeles Chargers (+3½, ML +150, o/u 54)

Kansas City Chiefs (-3½, ML -178)

Sunday, Sept. 18, noon

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-2½, ML -140, o/u 45½)

New Orleans Saints (+2½, ML +118)

Sunday, Sept. 18, noon

Carolina Panthers (+2½, ML +118, o/u 42½)

New York Giants (-2½, ML -140)

Sunday, Sept. 18, noon

Miami Dolphins (+3½, ML +158, o/u 43½)

Baltimore Ravens (-3½, ML -190, o/u 43½)

Sunday, Sept. 18, noon

Washington Commanders (+2, ML +110, o/u 48½)

Detroit Lions (-2, ML -130)

Sunday, Sept. 18, noon

Indianapolis Colts (-4, ML -205, o/u 45½)

Jacksonville Jaguars (+4, ML +170)

Sunday, Sept. 18, noon

New England Patriots (-1, ML -115, o/u 41)

Pittsburgh Steelers (+1, ML -105)

Sunday, Sept. 18, 3:05 p.m.

Seattle Seahawks (+8½, ML +335, o/u 42½)

San Francisco 49ers (-8½, ML -440)

Sunday, Sept. 18, 3:05 p.m.

Atlanta Falcons (+10, ML +430, o/u 47½)

Los Angeles Rams (-10, -600)

Sunday, Sept. 18, 3:25 p.m.

Arizona Cardinals (+3½, ML +162, o/u 51½)

Las Vegas Raiders (-3½, ML -195)

Sunday, Sept. 18, 3:25 p.m., CBS

Cincinnati Bengals (-7, ML -305, o/u 44½)

Dallas Cowboys (+7, ML +240)

Sunday, Sept. 18, 3:25 p.m.

Houston Texans (+10, ML +360, o/u 43½)

Denver Broncos (-10, ML -480)

Sunday, Sept. 18, 7:20 p.m., NBC

Chicago Bears (+10, ML +360, o/u 49½)

Green Bay Packers (-10, ML -480)

Monday, Sept. 19, 6 p.m., ESPN

Tennessee Titans (+10, ML +360, o/u 49½)

Buffalo Bills (-10, ML -480)

Monday, Sept. 19, 7:30 p.m., ABC

Minnesota Vikings (+2, ML +105, o/u 51½)

Philadelphia Eagles (-2, ML -125)