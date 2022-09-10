Bettors targeting under on Justin Fields’ rushing prop in Week 1 vs. 49ers

Year 2 of the Justin Fields era is set to begin in one day when the Chicago Bears host the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday at Soldier Field. Bears’ fans are eager to see what their promising young quarterback has in store while playing in a new offense.

But bettors are not as optimistic, at least in Week 1.

According to this story by Max Meyer of Caesars Sportsbook, the most popular player prop in terms of tickets is under 34.5 rushing yards for Fields. The under has received 73.2% of the tickets and 69.9% of the handle as of Friday evening.

While bettors are betting against Fields doing much with his legs, it is worth mentioning the price has not changed much. As of Friday, the over was priced at -125 and the under was actually listed at -109.

Fields would have cleared this total in last year’s game against the 49ers on Oct. 31. Fields ran for 103 yards and one touchdown on 10 carries. His score came on arguably the best play of the game, when he made something out of nothing on a fourth-down conversion.

For the season, Fields finished with 420 rushing yards on 72 attempts in a dozen games as a rookie. Fields had six different games of finishing with at least 35 rushing yards, despite never having more than 10 attempts in a contest. Two of the six outings that Fields failed to record at least 35 rushing yards were games he did not start in.

Of course, the obvious caveat to all this is that the Bears will be implementing a new offense this year. Luke Getsy, who came from the Green Bay Packers, is now the offensive coordinator and we don’t know for certain what his plan is for Fields.

But there is certainly an argument that the 49ers’ pass rush will overwhelm the Bears’ offensive line, and thus forcing Fields to scramble a bit. That might lead bettors to target the over on Fields’ rushing prop, assuming the number ended up falling by kickoff.

Rushing yardage props for Bears-49ers

Four players are listed under the rushing yardage prop market at Caesars Sportsbook.

• Elijah Mitchell — Over/Under 62.5 yards

• David Montgomery — Over/Under 55.5 yards

• Trey Lance — Over/Under 38.5 yards

• Justin Fields — Over/Under 34.5 yards