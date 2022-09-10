Bears TE Cole Kmet attracting a lot of betting interest in player prop market for Week 1

Bettors are rushing to the window to bet on tight end Cole Kmet ahead of this week’s matchup between the Chicago Bears and the San Francisco 49ers.

According to this story by Max Meyer of Caesars Sportsbook, Kmet’s reception prop of 3.5 has received the third-most tickets of all Week 1 player props entering the weekend. Despite all of this action, however, there isn’t actually a consensus on what to expect from Kmet in the season opener.

Under 3.5 receptions for Kmet has received 53.3% of the tickets as of Friday afternoon, while 63.2% of the handle is actually on the over. In addition, one New York bettor placed a $3,000 bet on Kmet to finish with fewer than 38.5 receiving yards for a price of +108.

At the time of this writing, Kmet’s reception prop has not been moved based on the action. Over 3.5 receptions is priced at -129, while under 3.5 catches comes in at -106 juice. Kmet’s yardage prop is currently listed at 32.5, with the over listed at -106 and the under priced at -129.

You can place your bets on Kmet’s prop today at Caesars Sportsbook, the official odds partner of Bet Chicago Sports. If you sign up today, you can take advantage of their special new-user offer.

In 2021, Kmet played all 17 games and recorded 60 catches for 612 yards. That is good for an average of 3.5 receptions and 36 yards per game during his second season in the NFL. Kmet finished with at least four receptions in eight different outings last year, led by his 8-catch effort against the Detroit Lions.

During last year’s matchup with the San Francisco 49ers, Kmet snagged three balls for 24 yards while being targeted six times. Per the premium stats at Pro Football Focus, Kmet lined up in the slot on 14 snaps in that game against the 49ers and only produced 13 yards after the catch.

Week 1 receiving props for Chicago Bears

These receiving player props are provided by Caesars Sportsbook, which is the official odds partner of Bet Chicago Sports.

Total receptions

• Darnell Mooney — Over/under 4.5 catches

• Cole Kmet — Over/under 3.5 catches

• Equanimeous St. Brown — Over/under 2.5 catches

• David Montgomery — Over/under 2.5 catches

Total receiving yards

• Darnell Mooney — Over/under 60.5 yards

• Cole Kmet — Over/under 32.5 yards

• Equanimeous St. Brown — Over/under 23.5 yards

• Byron Pringle — Over/under 21.5 yards

• David Montgomery — Over/under 15.5 yards