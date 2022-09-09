The Heisman Race, Week 2: Bryce Young, CJ Stroud already flip places in odds

Each week, we’ll track the race for this year’s Heisman Trophy, awarded to the best player in college football, along with each contender’s odds and a look at who they face this week.

(Odds from Caesars Sportsbook)

Week 2

BRYCE YOUNG

Alabama • QB • Jr.

HIS CASE: Meet the new favorite, same as the old favorite. It’s difficult for a Heisman candidate to boost his resume too much in a 55-0 blowout of an overmatched Group of Five team, but Young managed to do it with an efficient, explosive day: 18 of 28 passing for 195 yards and 5 touchdowns, plus five carries for 100 yards and a score. Texas will provide the trophy holder a stiffer test — and a bigger stage.

ODDS: +260

THIS WEEK: at Texas (11 a.m., Fox)

CJ STROUD

Ohio State • QB • So.

HIS CASE: Young’s status as the new favorite also required a ho-hum day from Stroud. Certainly he didn’t do anything to fall out of the race with 223 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions against a tough Notre Dame defense, but it wasn’t spectacular, either. Stroud, who doesn’t rack up the rushing totals that Young does, has stat-padding opportunities against Arkansas State and Toledo before Wisconsin comes to town Sept. 24.

ODDS: +350

THIS WEEK: vs. Toledo (6:30 p.m., ABC)

CALEB WILLIAMS

USC • QB • So.

HIS CASE: Williams was almost perfect in a 66-14 win over Rice, completing 19 of 22 passes for 249 yards and running for 68 yards at better than 11 yards per carry. He also found the end zone twice. Williams has ground to make up in this race, and USC’s schedule is basically quality opponents the rest of the way. If he falters, look for quarterbacks Anthony Richardson of Florida and Stetson Bennett of Georgia to push for a top-three spot.

ODDS: +700

THIS WEEK: Saturday at Stanford (6:30 p.m., ABC)

ON THE RADAR: Will Anderson, Alabama LB (+2000); Anthony Richardson, Florida QB (+2000); Stetson Bennett, Georgia QB (+2200); Dillon Gabriel, Oklahoma QB (+2800); TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State RB (+3000); DJ Uiagalelei, Clemson QB (+3000); Bijan Robinson, Texas RB (+3000)