Thursday Night Football: Why we like the over in Bills vs. Rams

The NFL sure knows how to put on a show.

On Thursday night, the insanely popular league kicks off its newest season with one of the juiciest matchups imaginable: The reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams facing off against the prohibitive favorites for this season, the Buffalo Bills.

The NFL will pick up exactly where we left it last — at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, with Aaron Donald and company trying to corral a prodigious young quarterback enough for Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp and the Rams offense to win.

But unlike in the Super Bowl, the Rams are underdogs in this one, with Caesars Sportsbook listing the Bills as 2½-point favorites with an over/under of 52.

Let’s take a closer look at the odds and trends:

Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams

Time/TV: 7:20 p.m. Thursday, NBC

Point spread (from Caesars Sportsbook): Bills -2½

Money line: Bills -135; Rams +115

Over/under: 52½

Analysis: It’s got to make Buffalo fans nervous that the Bills are the talking heads’ overwhelming pick to win the Super Bowl this season.

But the picks — and the Bills’ status as +600 championship favorites at Caesars — aren’t without reason. Buffalo has Josh Allen, who is already a top-five quarterback in the NFL and is clearly ascending. The Bills have weapons surrounding him on offense, led by receiver Stefon Diggs. They have a defense that ranked No. 1 in the NFL last year. The pieces are clearly in place for the franchise to make its first run to the Lombardi.

The Rams, of course, proved they have what it takes in February. Many of the same pieces are back (Von Miller, Odell Beckham Jr. and Andrew Whitworth are the big-name losses), including Donald, Stafford and Kupp, and they added receiver Allen Robinson to the offense.

So this is indeed a heavyweight matchup. Which way will it go?

Since the NFL began having Super Bowl champions host the Thursday night opener in 2004, those reigning champs are 14-4 straight up and 9-7-2 against the spread.

However, in only three of those 18 instances was the champion not favored. In those three games, the champ was 1-2 straight up and ATS (one of those three games was a road game, as the 2013 Ravens had a scheduling conflict and couldn’t hose the opener).

So, in other words, listen to the oddsmakers here. There’s a reason Buffalo is favored, and there’s a good chance the Bills make a statement with a strong start here.

However, my favorite play on this game is over the point total of 52½. The Bills’ top defensive ranking a year ago was aided by a fairly weak schedule and a handful of bad-weather games, and they’re missing top cornerback Tre’Davious White. The Rams don’t have Von Miller to create pressure on the outside. Both quarterbacks are dynamic and have top receiving corps to work with, and the passing game is the strength of both offenses.

Add in what should be a close game with plenty of possessions in the fourth quarter, and you’ve got the recipe for a high-scoring game.

Prediction: Bills 33, Rams 28