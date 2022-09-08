Caesars Illinois promo code goes Full Caesar for Bills-Rams with up to $1,250 first bet on Caesars

No more waiting, Illinois bettors. The NFL season is here and first-time bettors in Illinois can get right in on the action with a bet up to $1,250 at Caesars Sportsbook on Caesars.

If you’re a first-time player at Caesars Sportsbook, we have the Caesars Sportsbook promo code for you. New bettors can go “Full Caesar” by getting their first bet on Caesars up to $1,250, plus 1,000 reward credits, and 1,000 tier credits.

This applies to your first real-money bet. And if you don’t win, don’t worry, Caesars will credit you within two days after the wager settles with a site credit to place another bet. The site credit must be used within 14 days of receipt.

How to sign up and claim your Caesars promo code:

1) Click here to visit Caesars’ website, then click Bet Now to begin your registration.

2) Enter your email address

3) Set a password for your account

4) Finish setting up your account with your First Name, Last Name, Birthdate, Last 4 digits of SSN, and Home Address

5) Deposit at least $20 through various available funding accounts - you’ll want to deposit more if you want to maximize this promo code

6) Place your first bet of at least $10 to qualify for the offer!

About Bills-Rams

Thursday Night Football opens the season at 7:20 p.m. with the Buffalo Bills traveling to take on the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.

From our Shane Jackson: The Rams might be the defending champs, but they are underdogs in the opener at SoFi Stadium. The Bills, who are my No. 1 ranked team and atop most preseason power rankings, are actually favored by 2.5 points. That might be viewed as disrespectful, but that number is right in line with my projection for this game.

Betting lines have been out for several months for all Week 1 games, and the Rams opened as a 1-point favorite at Caesars Sportsbook. The market has moved in favor of the Bills due to their support along with Matthew Stafford’s health (arm) being up in the air.

As for the total, the mark for this game is currently set at 52 points. There has been plenty of back-and-forth with bettors playing this market. The total got as high as 54 after opening at 52.5, but has seemed to settle at 52 for now.

I’m on the over (52) for this Rams-Bills showdown. Sean McVay recently told reporters that he doesn’t expect any limitations with Stafford, who ranked sixth in total EPA (expected points added) last year and should find holes in this depleted Buffalo secondary. Receivers Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson II are in position to start the season on a high note.

Zach Ewing likes the over for this game as well: The Bills’ top defensive ranking a year ago was aided by a fairly weak schedule and a handful of bad-weather games, and they’re missing top cornerback Tre’Davious White. The Rams don’t have Von Miller to create pressure on the outside. Both quarterbacks are dynamic and have top receiving corps to work with, and the passing game is the strength of both offenses.

New to betting on football? We’ve got you covered with our betting guide here.

About Caesars Rewards

When you place your first qualifying bet with our promo code SMARTICLEFULL at Caesars Sportsbook, you earn 1,000 reward credits and 1,000 tier credits. Those credits can be used for free or discounted hotel stays and priority check-in at Caesars properties, dining, shopping and entertainment benefits, invitations to signature events and much more.

You can redeem these at any Caesars destination, including the Grand Victoria Casino in Elgin, Harrah’s in Joliet and Harrah’s in Metropolis.

Tier and reward credits will be added to your account within seven days of your qualifying wager settling.

Other Caesars Promos:

Caesars Sportsbook offers plenty of promotions to help you out.

Refer-a-Friend

Share your unique personal registration referral link with a non-Caesars member and you’ll get a $100 free bet if your friend deposits $50 or more.

Profit boosts

Profit boosts can increase your net winnings by a given percentage and can be applied to both straight bets (moneyline, spread, total) and parlays. After you add your wager, any available profit boost should appear in the “Bonus Drawer” where you can find and add free bets.

Same-game parlays

Caesars Sportsbook lets you bet on outcomes of different events in the same game with different player, team and game prop bets. You must win all legs of the same-game parlay to win.

As always, stick with Bet Chicago Sports for helpful information and tips before you place your Bears, NFL or college football bet.