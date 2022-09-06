Week 1 NFL odds, betting lines, TV: Bills chalk in opener as one of many road favorites

It’s that time! Finally!

The NFL season gets underway Thursday night in Los Angeles at SoFi Stadium, and then in earnest with a full slate Sunday afternoon and a doubleheader on both Fox and CBS.

Among some of the high-profile games this week:

The Rams are in a rare situation of opening the season at home on a Thursday night as defending Super Bowl champion, but being an underdog, as the Buffalo Bills are 2.5-point favorites.

The linesmakers aren’t quite sold on the Packers, either, as they head into Minnesota as slim 1.5-point favorites.

In a rematch of last year’s season opener, the Cowboys host Tampa Bay (in 2021 it was at The Pirate Ship) on Sunday Night Football, and for just the third time in the teams’ existence, the Bucs are favored at Dallas. (This time it is -1.5.)

And in the NFL’s ultimate show of a sense of humor, Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos will start a new era in Seattle to face the Seahawks, and it’s the Broncos who are a 6.5-point favorite.

Here’s the entire schedule, along with early lines from Caesars Sportsbook (as of Sunday night).

NFL WEEK 1

Thursday, Sept. 8, 7:20 pm, NBC

Buffalo -2.5 -135 52.5 Los Angeles Rams +115

Sunday, Sept. 11, noon

New Orleans -5.5 -235 42.5 Atlanta +192

Sunday, Sept. 11, noon

Indianapolis -8 -385 46 Houston +300

Sunday, Sept. 11, noon

Philadelphia -4 -205 48.5 Detroit +170

Sunday, Sept. 11, noon

San Francisco -7 -320 41 Chicago +250

Sunday, Sept. 11, noon

Cleveland +2.5 +115 41.5 Carolina -135

Sunday, Sept. 11, noon

Baltimore -7 -335 44.5 New York Jets

Sunday, Sept. 11, noon, CBS

Pittsburgh +6.5 +222 44.5 Cincinnati -278

Sunday, Sept. 11, noon

New England +3 +140 46 Miami -165

Sunday, Sept. 11, noon

Jacksonville +3 +140 44 Washington -165

Sunday, Sept. 11, 3:25 pm, FOX

Green Bay -1.5 -125 48 Minnesota +105

Sunday, Sept. 11, 3:25 pm

Las Vegas +3 +150 52 Los Angeles Chargers -178

Sunday, Sept. 11, 3:25 pm

New York Giants +5.5 +205 43.5 Tennessee -250

Sunday, Sept. 11, 3:25 pm, CBS

Kansas City -4.5 -210 53.5 Arizona +175

Sunday, Sept. 11, 7:20 pm, NBC

Tampa Bay -1.5 -120 50 Dallas +100

Monday, Sept. 12, 7:15 pm, ESPN

Denver -6.5 -260 43 Seattle +210