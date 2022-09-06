UEFA Champions League, Europa League odds: Man City favored to finally break through

Manchester City has won just about everything you can win in European soccer over the past 15 years: The English Premier League title six times, the FA Cup twice, the League Cup six times and plenty of matches in the UEFA Champions League.

The one line on the Man City resume that’s missing? A Champions League trophy. They reached the European final for the first time two seasons ago, only to lose to English rivals Chelsea. Last year, Man City fell in the semifinals to Real Madrid in a heart-stopping two-legged tie that ended 6-5 in favor of the Spanish club.

Real Madrid went on to win its record 14th European title, either in the Champions League or its predecessor, the European Cup. This time, Los Blancos defeated another English club, Liverpool, 1-0 in the final.

Those clubs, along with European powers Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Juventus, Paris St. Germain and more are back in this year’s competition, which begins its group stage Tuesday.

But the favorites are the team hoping to finally break through — Man City, which is listed at +250 at Caesars Sportsbook, official odds partner of Bet Chicago Sports. They’re followed by Liverpool at +500, Paris St. Germain (PSG) at +550 and Bayern Munich at +600. Real Madrid is the only other team under 10-to-1 at +900.

Only three other teams are even better than 35-to-1 odds: Barcelona at +1400 and the other two English entries, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea, both at +1600.

An English team is -120 to lift the trophy, followed by Spain (+400), Germany (+500), France (+550) and Italy (+1200). Any other nation is +1800.

After six games each in the group stage, the top two teams from each of eight four-team groups — just like the World Cup — advance to a knockout stage that begins in February.

From there, the round of 16, quarterfinals and semifinals are two-legged home-and-home matches decided on aggregate score. The final is a single game, to be played this season on June 10 in Istanbul.

Man City is in Group G with Borussia Dortmund, Sevilla and FC Copenhagen and is a heavy -400 favorite to win its group. In fact, every group has an odds-on favorite. The others are: Real Madrid (-400, Group F), PSG (-275, Group H), Chelsea (-275, Group E), Liverpool (-250, Group A), Tottenham (-200, Group D), Bayern Munich (-140, Group C) and Atletico Madrid (-110, Group B).

Below is a list of outright odds, group stage odds and the outright odds for Europe’s second-tier tournament, the Europa League (two more English teams, Arsenal and Manchester United, are the favorites), all from Caesars Sportsbook:

Champions League winner odds

Manchester City (England), +250

Liverpool (England), +500

Paris-St. Germain (France), +550

Bayern Munich (Germany), +600

Real Madrid (Spain), +900

Barcelona (Spain), +1400

Tottenham Hotspur (England), +1600

Chelsea (England), +1600

Atletico Madrid (Spain), +3500

Juventus (Italy), +4000

Inter Milan (Italy), +5000

Borussia Dortmund (Germany), +5000

AC Milan (Italy), +6500

RB Leipzig (Germany), +10000

Ajax (Netherlands), +10000

Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia), +10000

Porto (Portugal), +15000

Napoli (Italy), +15000

RB Salzburg (Austria), +20000

Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany), +25000

Bayer Leverkusen (Germany), +25000

Sevilla (Spain), +25000

Celtic (Scotland), +25000

Rangers (Scotland), +25000

Marseille (France), +25000

Benfica (Portugal), +30000

Sporting Lisbon (Portugal), +50000

Club Brugge (Belgium), +50000

FC Copenhagen (Denmark), +75000

Viktoria Plzen (Czech Republic), +100000

Maccabi Haifa (Israel), +100000

Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine), +100000

Champions League group stage odds

Group A

Liverpool -250, Ajax +550, Napoli +600, Rangers +1200

Group B

Atletico Madrid -110, Porto +300, Bayer Leverkusen +300, Club Brugge +1000

Group C

Bayern Munich -140, Barcelona +175, Inter Milan +550, Viktoria Plzen +10000

Group D

Tottenham -200, Eintracht Frankfurt +550, Marseille +550, Sporting Lisbon +650

Group E

Chelsea -275, AC Milan +275, RB Salzburg +1200, Dinamo Zagreb +5000

Group F

Real Madrid -400, RB Leipizig +400, Celtic +1200, Shakhtar Donetsk _6500

Group G

Man City -400, Borussia Dortmund +500, Sevilla +800, FC Copenhagen +5000

Group H

PSG -275, Juventus +250, Benfica +1200, Maccabi Haifa +10000

Europa League winner odds (+10000 and below)

(Note: The third-place team from each Champions League group enters the Europa League at the knockout stage and will be added to the odds at that point)

Arsenal (England), +550

Manchester United (England), +600

Roma (Italy), +1200

Lazio (Italy), +2000

Real Betis (Spain), +2500

Real Soceidad (Spain), +2800

Freiburg (Germany), +3500

PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands), +3500

Union Berlin (Germany), +4000

Feyenoord (Netherlands), +5000

Monaco (French league), +5000

Rennes (France), +6500

Braga (Portugal), +6500

Fenerbahce (Turkey), +6500

Olympiacos (Greece), +8000

Bodo/Glimt (Norway), +10000

Dynamo Kiev (Ukraine), +10000

Nantes (France), +10000

Union St. Gilloise (Belgium), +10000

Red Star Belgrade (Serbia), +10000