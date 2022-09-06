Diamondbacks to stay hot against Padres, plus a run total parlay: Best Bets for Sept. 6

Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer.

Here are our best bets for Tuesday, Sept. 6:

TOP PLAY

The play: MLB: Diamondbacks (money line) over Padres

The odds/bet: +140 ($30 to win $42)

The book: Caesars Sportsbook

Time/TV: 8:40 p.m. (MLB.TV or MLB Extra Innings)

Our take: The Diamondbacks have won four of their last five games, and we’re liking them to keep up their recent momentum against a Padres team that’s been scuffling despite their trade deadline frenzy.

The Diamondbacks will be starting veteran Merrill Kelly, who’s kept up his strong run of pitching with a 2.85 season ERA and has only allowed one run in his last two starts, whereas Padres starter Joe Musgrove hasn’t been as sharp as he was early in the season.

We see value in the Diamondbacks as underdogs here considering they appear to have a slight leg up in the starting pitching department and have simply performed better than the Padres lately despite not appearing as strong on paper.

OVER/UNDER PARLAY

The play: MLB parlay: Marlins at Phillies under seven runs, Brewers at Rockies over 11 runs

The odds/bet: +230 ($10 to win $23)

The book: Caesars Sportsbook

Time/TV: Marlins at Phillies 5:45 p.m., Brewers at Rockies 7:40 p.m. (MLB.TV or MLB Extra Innings)

Our take: We’ve got a pair of run totals here, one of which is an over and the other an under that we feel strongly enough about to turn into a parlay.

The first matchup consists of the Phillies and Marlins, who have both struggled to score runs lately and feature a pair of quality starting pitchers in Aaron Nola and Jesus Luzardo to where neither lineup is in position to break out of their current slump.

The over for the Brewers and Rockies is in large part due to the game being at Coors Field since the starting pitching matchup doesn’t appear to be cakewalk for the opposing lineups, but home games in Colorado add an extra layer of toughness on pitchers to where the lineups should be able to deliver.

HOW WE’VE FARED

Monday’s best bets

NCAA football: Clemson -23.5 over Georgia Tech (WON $30)

MLB: Cardinals (-1.5) over Nationals (LOST $11.50)

Monday’s profit/loss: +$28.50 (1-1)

Total for the week: +$28.50 (1-1)

Total for September: -$141.60 (1-9)

Total for 2022: -$190.40 (224-258)

NOTE: If a line or odds are minus, it considers the juice one must lay to place the bet. Ex: Team A is -160 on the money line, one would have to bet $160 to win $100 (or $16 to win $10). OR Team B is a 5-point favorite at -110, one would have to bet $110 to win $100 (or $11 to win $10.)

Conversely, on positive lines, if Team C is +140 on the money line, a $100 would bring in $140 (or $10 to win $14).