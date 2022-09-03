The Heisman Race, Week 1: CJ Stroud a strong challenger to Bryce Young’s repeat hopes

Each week, we’ll track the race for this year’s Heisman Trophy, awarded to the best player in college football, along with each contender’s odds and a look at who they face this week.

(Odds from Caesars Sportsbook)

Week 1

CJ STROUD

Ohio State • QB • So.

HIS CASE: If you subscribe to the theory that repeat Heisman winners are almost impossible — Archie Griffin did it almost 50 years ago, but no one else, not Tim Tebow or Baker Mayfield or Lamar Jackson or any college great has since — then Stroud is your best bet. He finished fourth a year ago and has a loaded Ohio State offense with receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba leading the way. Last season: 4,435 yards passing, 44 TDs, 6 interceptions.

ODDS: +200

THIS WEEK: vs. No. 5 Notre Dame (6:30 p.m., ABC)

BRYCE YOUNG

Alabama • QB • Jr.

HIS CASE: If you subscribe to the theory that someone, sometime, has to follow in Griffin’s footsteps, then Young is your man. What’s not to like? After receiving nearly 80% of first-place votes a year ago, Young returns to lead the nation’s No. 1 team. He has a loaded supporting cast and will be motivated after last season’s championship loss. One potential problem is splitting votes with teammate Will Anderson. Last season: 4,872 yards passing, 50 total touchdowns, 7 interceptions.

ODDS: +430

THIS WEEK: vs. Utah State (6:30 p.m., SEC Network)

CALEB WILLIAMS

USC • QB • So.

HIS CASE: In just seven starts as a freshman, Williams made an instant impact at Oklahoma — and then quickly left for USC along with coach Lincoln Riley, going from a school with a shared-record seven Heismans to one with six, plus Reggie Bush’s vacated trophy. If Riley’s offense hums like it did in Norman, and the Trojans defense forces a lot of shootouts, Williams will put up tremendous numbers. Last season: 1,912 yards passing, 442 yards rushing, 27 total touchdowns, 4 interceptions.

ODDS: +700

THIS WEEK: Saturday vs. Rice (5 p.m., Pac-12 Network)

ON THE RADAR: Will Anderson, Alabama LB (+1600); TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State RB (+2000); Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama RB (+2400); Dillon Gabriel, Oklahoma QB (+2500); Bijan Robinson, Texas RB (+2500)