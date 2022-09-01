Who’s your pick for 2022 NFL Defensive Player of the Year? You can bet on that.

Offense is easy. Defense is what wins championships, so they say.

And if you think you know who the best defensive player is going to be in the NFL this season, then take a look at Caesars Sportsbook.

No surprise, the leaders in the clubhouse to win the Associated Press’ NFL Player of the Year Award for the 2022 season are Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams and TJ Watt of the Pittsburgh Steelers, who both come in at +700. That means if you were to put down a $100 bet on either of them to win it and they came through, you’d rake in $700.

Others near the top of the list include Myles Garrett of the Cleveland Browns at +750, Micah Parsons of the Dallas Cowboys at +1000 and Nick Bosa of the San Francisco 49ers at +1400.

The Chicago Bears players with the lowest odds are defensive end Roquan Smith at +4000 and linebacker Roquan Smith, who recently ended a contract holdout, at +6000.

A list of the 49 players with odds of +8000 or better are listed below.

Player, Team, Odds

Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams +700

TJ Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers +700

Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns +750

Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys +1000

Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers +1400

Chase Young, Washington Commanders +2000

Joey Bosa, Los Angeles Chargers +2000

Danielle Hunter, Minnesota Vikings +2500

Khalil Mack, Los Angeles Chargers +3000

Bradley Chubb, Denver Broncos +3000

Rashan Gary, Green Bay Packers +3500

Von Miller, Buffalo Bills +3500

Robert Quinn, Chicago Bears +4000

Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas Raiders +4000

Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers +5000

Shaquille Leonard, Indianapolis Colts +5000

Devin White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers +5000

Trevon Diggs, Dallas Cowboys +5000

Chandler Jones, Las Vegas Raiders +5000

Fred Warner, San Francisco 49ers +5000

Jalen Ramsey, Los Angeles Rams +5000

Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs +5000

Xavien Howard, Miami Dolphins +5000

Randy Gregory, Denver Broncos +6000

Jaire Alexander, Green Bay Packers +6000

Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh Steelers +6000

Trey Hendrickson, Cincinnati Bengals +6000

Zadarius Smith, Minnesota Vikings +6000

Brian Burns, Carolina Panthers +6000

Shaq Barrett, Tampa Bay Buccaneers +6000

Bobby Wagner, Los Angeles Rams +6000

Josh Allen, Jacksonville Jaguars +6000

Roquan Smith, Chicago Bears +6000

Matthew Judon, New England Patriots +6000

Tyrann Mathieu, New Orleans Saints +6000

JJ Watt, Arizona Cardinals +6500

JC Jackson, Los Angeles Chargers +8000

Lavonte David, Tampa Bay Buccaneers +8000

Marcus Davenport, New Orleans Saints +8000

AJ Terrell, Atlanta Falcons +8000

Jamal Adams, Seattle Seahawks +8000

Jeffery Simmons, Tennessee Titans +8000

Demarcus Lawrence, Dallas Cowboys +8000

Marcus Peters, Baltimore Ravens +8000

Stephon Gilmore, Indianapolis Colts +8000

Cameron Jordan, New Orleans Saints +8000

Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore Ravens +8000

Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh Steelers +8000

Harold Landry, Tennessee Titans +8000