Who’s your pick for 2022 NFL Defensive Player of the Year? You can bet on that.

Offense is easy. Defense is what wins championships, so they say.
And if you think you know who the best defensive player is going to be in the NFL this season, then take a look at Caesars Sportsbook.
No surprise, the leaders in the clubhouse to win the Associated Press’ NFL Player of the Year Award for the 2022 season are Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams and TJ Watt of the Pittsburgh Steelers, who both come in at +700. That means if you were to put down a $100 bet on either of them to win it and they came through, you’d rake in $700.
Others near the top of the list include Myles Garrett of the Cleveland Browns at +750, Micah Parsons of the Dallas Cowboys at +1000 and Nick Bosa of the San Francisco 49ers at +1400.
The Chicago Bears players with the lowest odds are defensive end Roquan Smith at +4000 and linebacker Roquan Smith, who recently ended a contract holdout, at +6000.
A list of the 49 players with odds of +8000 or better are listed below.
Player, Team, Odds
Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams +700
TJ Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers +700
Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns +750
Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys +1000
Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers +1400
Chase Young, Washington Commanders +2000
Joey Bosa, Los Angeles Chargers +2000
Danielle Hunter, Minnesota Vikings +2500
Khalil Mack, Los Angeles Chargers +3000
Bradley Chubb, Denver Broncos +3000
Rashan Gary, Green Bay Packers +3500
Von Miller, Buffalo Bills +3500
Robert Quinn, Chicago Bears +4000
Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas Raiders +4000
Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers +5000
Shaquille Leonard, Indianapolis Colts +5000
Devin White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers +5000
Trevon Diggs, Dallas Cowboys +5000
Chandler Jones, Las Vegas Raiders +5000
Fred Warner, San Francisco 49ers +5000
Jalen Ramsey, Los Angeles Rams +5000
Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs +5000
Xavien Howard, Miami Dolphins +5000
Randy Gregory, Denver Broncos +6000
Jaire Alexander, Green Bay Packers +6000
Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh Steelers +6000
Trey Hendrickson, Cincinnati Bengals +6000
Zadarius Smith, Minnesota Vikings +6000
Brian Burns, Carolina Panthers +6000
Shaq Barrett, Tampa Bay Buccaneers +6000
Bobby Wagner, Los Angeles Rams +6000
Josh Allen, Jacksonville Jaguars +6000
Roquan Smith, Chicago Bears +6000
Matthew Judon, New England Patriots +6000
Tyrann Mathieu, New Orleans Saints +6000
JJ Watt, Arizona Cardinals +6500
JC Jackson, Los Angeles Chargers +8000
Lavonte David, Tampa Bay Buccaneers +8000
Marcus Davenport, New Orleans Saints +8000
AJ Terrell, Atlanta Falcons +8000
Jamal Adams, Seattle Seahawks +8000
Jeffery Simmons, Tennessee Titans +8000
Demarcus Lawrence, Dallas Cowboys +8000
Marcus Peters, Baltimore Ravens +8000
Stephon Gilmore, Indianapolis Colts +8000
Cameron Jordan, New Orleans Saints +8000
Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore Ravens +8000
Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh Steelers +8000
Harold Landry, Tennessee Titans +8000