All-MLB Best Bets slate for Aug. 30 features Mariners-Tigers under, plus an underdog play

Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer.

Here are our best bets for Tuesday, Aug. 30:

TOP PLAY

The play: MLB, Mariners at Tigers under 7.5 runs

The odds/bet: -105 ($31.50 to win $30)

The book: Caesars Sportsbook

Time/TV: 6:10 p.m. (MLB.TV or MLB Extra Innings)

Our take: Neither the Mariners or Tigers have been consistent sources of runs this season, and we’re expecting runs to be hard to come by for them again tonight in a matchup featuring a pair of promising young starting pitchers.

The Mariners will be starting breakout rookie George Kirby, who’s emerged as one of their most reliable starting pitchers and should have no problem containing a Tigers lineup that ranks dead last in MLB in runs scored on the season.

On the slip side, the Tigers will be starting a promising young arm in Matt Manning, who’s been on the rise as of late and shouldn’t give up many runs to where the total should stay under eight even if Kirby surprisingly struggles.

ROYALS OVER WHITE SOX

The play: Royals (money line) over White Sox

The odds/bet: +110 ($10 to win $11)

The book: Caesars Sportsbook

Time/TV: 7:10 p.m. (MLB.TV or MLB Extra Innings)

Our take: The Royals haven’t had reliable pitching this season, but the one starter they’ve been able to count on is Brady Singer.

Singer takes the mound tonight against a struggling White Sox team that will counter with Lucas Giolito, who’s been extremely inconsistent in what’s been a disappointing season considering he was among the preseason Cy Young favorites.

The Royals lineup should be able to generate enough support for Singer to where he should be able to outduel Giolito, so there’s value to be had here even though the Royals aren’t as big of underdogs as they normally are.

HOW WE’VE FARED

Monday’s best bets

MLB: Cardinals at Reds over 9.5 runs (WON $30)

MLB player prop: Jose Berrios over 5.5 strikeouts (LOST $20)

MLB player prop: Carlos Rodon over 6.5 strikeouts (LOST $11.90)

Monday’s profit/loss: -$1.90 (1-2)

Total for the week: -$1.90 (1-2)

Total for August: +$76.80 (30-32)

Total for 2022: -$63.30 (221-247)

NOTE: If a line or odds are minus, it considers the juice one must lay to place the bet. Ex: Team A is -160 on the money line, one would have to bet $160 to win $100 (or $16 to win $10). OR Team B is a 5-point favorite at -110, one would have to bet $110 to win $100 (or $11 to win $10.)

Conversely, on positive lines, if Team C is +140 on the money line, a $100 would bring in $140 (or $10 to win $14).