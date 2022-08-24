Two top-10s at Tour Championship and a longshot winner: Best Bets for August 24

Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer.

Here are our best bets for Wednesday, Aug. 25:

TOP PLAY

The play: PGA Tour Championship, Justin Thomas to finish top 10

The odds/bet: +110 ($40 to win $44)

The book: Caesars Sportsbook

Time/TV: Thursday through Sunday on ESPN+, Golf Channel and NBC (Saturday and Sunday)

Our take: JT has been anything but great lately, and has just one top-10 finish since winning the PGA Championship in May. However, he seems to shine when he absolutely has to, and this is the week to do it.

He begins the tournament at -3, which is seven strokes behind No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, but his opening score is good enough to open him inside the top 10, which shows we’re getting value here.

Thomas finished 13th at the FedEx St. Jude Championship two weeks ago to gain some much-needed points, and although he was 58th last week at the BMW, that second-round 73 sort of unraveled him for a couple of days, and that could be due to some rust. He didn’t play for a month before St. Jude, and one can expect him to be on his A game coming into this season finale.

ANOTHER TOUR TOP 10

The play: Cameron Smith top 10

The odds/bet: -110 ($11 to win $10)

The book: Caesars Sportsbook

Our take: Looking for someone with a chip on his shoulder heading into the week? It’s Cameron Smith. He took a week off last week to rest an ailing hip, but one has to wonder if it was really to cool off after his misplay in the St. Jude the week before, in which he was penalized for hitting from an illegal area the day after he actually should have incurred the penalty.

We have heard enough LIV talk, and we’re certainly not going into that in this picks segment, but Smith has the intestinal fortitude to give one of his 10 digits to the PGA. (You pick which one.)

VALUE LONGSHOT

The play: Sam Burns to win the Tour Championship

The odds/bet: +2200 ($5 to win $110)

The book: Caesars Sportsbook

Our take: Everyone loves an underdog, just about every golf fan around these parts roots for former LSU Tiger Sam Burns and any normal person loves an underdog.

We have all those things here, as Burns will start the tournament just five shots off the pace of Scheffler with only three golfers ahead of him. That’s a little more than one shot per day he needs to make up, and at this price, we like him more than any other play int his range.

HOW WE’VE FARED

MLB prop parlay: Braves’ Max Fried and Pirates’ JT Brubaker each over 5.5 strikeouts (WON $87)

MLB run line: Marlins-Athletics over 7 runs (WON $10)

Tuesday’s profit/loss: +$97 (2-0)

Total for the week: +$74 (3-1)

Total for August: +$41.50 (23-25)

Total for 2022: -$98.60 (214-240)

NOTE: If a line or odds are minus, it considers the juice one must lay to place the bet. Ex: Team A is -160 on the money line, one would have to bet $160 to win $100 (or $16 to win $10). OR Team B is a 5-point favorite at -110, one would have to bet $110 to win $100 (or $11 to win $10.)

Conversely, on positive lines, if Team C is +140 on the money line, a $100 would bring in $140 (or $10 to win $14).