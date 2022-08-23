MLB strikeout prop parlay plus an over play highlight the best bets for Aug. 23

Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer.

Here are our best bets for Tuesday, Aug. 23:

TOP PLAY

The play: MLB prop parlay: Braves pitcher Max Fried over 5.5 strikeouts and Pirates pitcher J.T. Brubaker over 5.5 strikeouts

The odds/bet: +290 ($30 to win $87)

The book: Caesars Sportsbook

Time/TV: Braves at Pirates 6:05 p.m. (MLB.TV or MLB Extra Innings)

Our take: We’re banking on a lot of swings and misses in this Braves-Pirates matchup since both teams have their ace starting pitchers taking the mound in Max Fried and J.T. Brubaker.

Fried and Brubaker have been pitching well as of late and have been consistent sources of strikeouts, and they both get great matchup today with both the Braves and Pirates lineups being two of the three most strikeout prone lineups in MLB.

We decided to go ahead and parlay the two since we feel like both starters should easily be able to generate six or more strikeouts tonight against the two most strikeout prone lineups in the NL.

MLB OVER

The play: MLB: Marlins at Athletics over seven runs

The odds/bet: -120 ($12 to win $10)

The book: Caesars Sportsbook

Time/TV: 8:40 p.m. (MLB.TV or MLB Extra Innings)

Our take: Neither the Marlins or A’s have exciting lineups to where taking the over seems like the play, but they should be able to take advantage of the starting pitching matchup.

The Marlins will be starting Pablo Lopez, who got off to a great start but has struggled mightily in the second half, and the A’s will be Zach Louge, who’s given up a combined 13 earned runs in his last two starts.

The lineups should be able to score enough early to get this total over seven runs, and both bullpens have struggled to where there could be some late runs if the starters perform better than expected.

HOW WE’VE FARED

Monday’s best bets

NFL preseason: Falcons at Jets under 38 points (LOST $23)

MLB: Brewers at Dodgers under eight runs (WON $10)

Monday’s profit/loss: -$23 (1-1)

Total for the week: -$23 (1-1)

Total for August: -$55.50 (21-25)

Total for 2022: -$195.60 (212-240)

NOTE: If a line or odds are minus, it considers the juice one must lay to place the bet. Ex: Team A is -160 on the money line, one would have to bet $160 to win $100 (or $16 to win $10). OR Team B is a 5-point favorite at -110, one would have to bet $110 to win $100 (or $11 to win $10.)