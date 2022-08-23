August 22, 2022
College football Week 0 odds, TV schedule: Nebraska-Northwestern in Dublin, Vanderbilt favored?

By The Advocate
FILE - Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald talks to reporters during an NCAA college football news conference at the Big Ten Conference Media Days at Lucas Oil Stadium, Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Indianapolis. Northwestern is set to kick off its season on Aug. 27, 2022, against Nebraska. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)

The college football season is finally here, at least for a few schools. On Saturday, we’ll have action all the way from Dublin (Nebraska vs. Northwestern, 11:30 a.m.) to Honolulu (Vanderbilt at Hawaii, 9:30 p.m.).

There aren’t any headliners between those two, but football is football, and there are point spreads to bet on as well.

Let’s take a look at the Week 0 point spreads, odds, over/under totals and TV information for Saturday’s full college football schedule.

Week 0 college football lines

(Odds from Caesars Sportsbook, official odds partner of Bet.NOLA.com.)

*Games involving FCS teams don’t have point spreads yet. Check back later this week for updated lines.

*Austin Peay at Western Kentucky, 11 a.m., CBSSN

Nebraska vs. Northwestern (at Dublin), 11:30 a.m., Fox

Spread: Nebraska -13; Money line: Nebraska -550/Northwestern +400; O/U: 50½

*Idaho State at UNLV, 2:30 p.m., CBSSN

Wyoming at Illinois, 3 p.m., Big Ten Network

Spread: Illinois -10; Money line: Illinois -420/Wyoming +320; O/U: 44

Connecticut at Utah State, 3 p.m., FS1

Spread: Utah State -27; Money line: USU -7000/UConn +1600; O/U: 60

*Duquesne at Florida State, 4 p.m., ACC Network

Charlotte at Florida Atlantic, 6 p.m., CBSSN

Spread: Florida Atlantic -7; Money line: FAU -280/Charlotte +230; O/U: 58½

*Florida A&M at North Carolina, 7:15 p.m., ACC Network

North Texas at UTEP, 8 p.m.

Spread: pick ‘em; Money line: North Texas -110/UTEP -110; O/U: 55

Nevada at New Mexico State, 9 p.m.

Spread: Nevada -9; Money line: Nevada -320/NMSU +250; O/U: 50

Vanderbilt at Hawaii, 9:30 p.m.

Spread: Vanderbilt -6½; Money line: Vandy -250/Hawaii +205; O/U: 55

