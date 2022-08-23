College football Week 0 odds, TV schedule: Nebraska-Northwestern in Dublin, Vanderbilt favored?

The college football season is finally here, at least for a few schools. On Saturday, we’ll have action all the way from Dublin (Nebraska vs. Northwestern, 11:30 a.m.) to Honolulu (Vanderbilt at Hawaii, 9:30 p.m.).

There aren’t any headliners between those two, but football is football, and there are point spreads to bet on as well.

Let’s take a look at the Week 0 point spreads, odds, over/under totals and TV information for Saturday’s full college football schedule.

Week 0 college football lines

(Odds from Caesars Sportsbook, official odds partner of Bet.NOLA.com.)

*Games involving FCS teams don’t have point spreads yet. Check back later this week for updated lines.

*Austin Peay at Western Kentucky, 11 a.m., CBSSN

Nebraska vs. Northwestern (at Dublin), 11:30 a.m., Fox

Spread: Nebraska -13; Money line: Nebraska -550/Northwestern +400; O/U: 50½

*Idaho State at UNLV, 2:30 p.m., CBSSN

Wyoming at Illinois, 3 p.m., Big Ten Network

Spread: Illinois -10; Money line: Illinois -420/Wyoming +320; O/U: 44

Connecticut at Utah State, 3 p.m., FS1

Spread: Utah State -27; Money line: USU -7000/UConn +1600; O/U: 60

*Duquesne at Florida State, 4 p.m., ACC Network

Charlotte at Florida Atlantic, 6 p.m., CBSSN

Spread: Florida Atlantic -7; Money line: FAU -280/Charlotte +230; O/U: 58½

*Florida A&M at North Carolina, 7:15 p.m., ACC Network

North Texas at UTEP, 8 p.m.

Spread: pick ‘em; Money line: North Texas -110/UTEP -110; O/U: 55

Nevada at New Mexico State, 9 p.m.

Spread: Nevada -9; Money line: Nevada -320/NMSU +250; O/U: 50

Vanderbilt at Hawaii, 9:30 p.m.

Spread: Vanderbilt -6½; Money line: Vandy -250/Hawaii +205; O/U: 55