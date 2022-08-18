Going for two in a row with Jon Rahm in PGA playoffs: Best Bets for August 17

Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer.

Here are our best bets for Wednesday, Aug. 17:

TOP PLAY

The play: PGA BMW Championship, Jon Rahm to finish top 10

The odds/bet: +140 ($40 to win $56)

The book: FanDuel

Time/TV: Thursday and Friday, 8:45 a.m. to 6 p.m. on ESPN+ and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Golf Channel. Saturday and Sunday, 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on ESPN+, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Golf Channel and featured coverage on NBC from 1-5 p.m.

Our take: The Spaniard paid off for us last week at the FedEx with solid rounds both Saturday and Sunday to finish in a six-way tie for fifth, and as he currently sits in 14th place in the FedEx Standings, one could make an argument Rahm has as much to gain or more as anyone else in the top 20.

Sitting 1,882 points behind first-place holder Will Zalatoris going into this week, the winner of the BMW gets 2,000 points. Rahm knows if he is going to climb into that top 10 and take advantage of free strokes in next week’s Tour Championship, he is going to have to finish in the top four or five.

And with all that pressure and big stakes on the line, we’ll go with the guy who has been there and has finished ninth or better in the past three BMWs with an outright victory in 2020.

P.S. If you don’t use FanDuel, make sure to shop this bet around, because the numbers vary greatly. I have seen it as low as -115 at one book, and at that price, there is no value.

MLB PARLAY

The play: Red Sox-Pirates over 8 runs and Mets over Braves

The odds/bet: +210 ($10 to win $21)

The book: Caesars Sportsbook

Time/TV: Red Sox-Pirates at 6:05 p.m. and Mets-Braves at 6:20 p.m. (MLB TV)

Our take: Let’s start with Boston and Pittsburgh, which features two starting pitchers in the Pirates’ Roansy Contreras and old man Rich Hill of the Red Sox, who have given a up a combined 20 earned runs in their past three starts. Hill hasn’t made it out of the fifth since before an injury set him back, while Contreras hasn’t pitched since July 7.

For the Mets, they are doing their darnedest to separate themselves atop the National League East from the pesky defending world-champion Atlanta Braves, and tonight is a big one. Max Scherzer should be able to get the job done against the Braves’ newest starter Jake Odirizzi, who has had two starts pitching fewer than 5 innings since coming over.

HOW WE’VE FARED

MLB prop: Mariners’ Robbie Ray over 7.5 Ks (WON $30)

MLB moneyline: Dodgers over Brewers (LOST $10)

Tuesday’s profit/loss: +$20 (1-1)

Total for the week: -$0.60 (2-2)

Total for August: -$132.60 (13-20)

Total for 2022: -$272.70 (204-235)

NOTE: If a line or odds are minus, it considers the juice one must lay to place the bet. Ex: Team A is -160 on the money line, one would have to bet $160 to win $100 (or $16 to win $10). OR Team B is a 5-point favorite at -110, one would have to bet $110 to win $100 (or $11 to win $10.)

Conversely, on positive lines, if Team C is +140 on the money line, a $100 would bring in $140 (or $10 to win $14).