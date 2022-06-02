Oswego Country Market returns to village’s downtown every Sunday morning

The Oswego Country Market is set to return to the downtown Main Street area from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, June 5 through Sept. 25.

The market will be on Main Street just south of the Oswego Public Library building and in the parking lot adjoining the Village Grind Coffee & Tea Co. shop.

Cori Veverka, the Oswegoland Park District’s cultural arts supervisor and Country Market coordinator, said agency officials expect that far more shoppers will stop by the market than in recent years.

There will be about 40 vendors, offering local meats, produce, baked goods, food trucks and crafts, Veverka said.

Veverka said it was great that the the Country Market was able to remain open throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, as it provided a place where people could shop outside and support local vendors while still feeling comfortable.

Music and entertainment will be returning to the market after having been cut back in recent years because of safety concerns, Veverka said.

“We are excited to bring back a few of those things that make it the social gathering spot, and not just the essential shopping destination,” she said.

Local musicians and ensembles will perform most Sundays. The park district will provide entertainment from various programs, and a Kids Maker Market section will feature items sold by local youth entrepreneurs.

The layout this year will be similar to previous ones, with a few new vendors. Gravity Farms will sell bison meat, AZ Farm & Wellness out of Marseilles will have produce, and Amy Boutique will offer hand-crafted items.

“We always try to have a nice balance of bringing back our favorite vendors and finding space for some new ones,” Veverka said.

There also will be booths with local crafts, handmade soaps and even a knife-sharpener offering services.

“It’s funny,” said Veverka. “I see people with shopping baskets full of knives when they walk in, and full of carrots when they walk out.”

The Country Market started in 2004, and Veverka has been the coordinator for the past 10 years.

Veverka said the market has enjoyed great community support – rain or shine – and park district officials are crossing their fingers for beautiful Sundays for the event from June through September.

Interested vendors can reach out to oswegocountymarket@oswegolandpd.org, and a list of vendors can be found on the Country Market website. For the most updated vendor and entertainment information, visit the Country Market Facebook page.