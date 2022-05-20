Elgin Symphony Orchestra to perform under baton of Andrew Grams

The Elgin Symphony Orchestra will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, May 20 and 21, at the Hemmens Cultural Arts Center in downtown Elgin.

The “Scheherazade” concerts will be conducted by Andrew Grams in the Hemmens at 45 Symphony Way.

The program features music by Daugherty and Rimsky-Korsakov. Robert Everson will be featured on timpani.

COVID-19 protocols for this concert follow: Audience members must provide proof of complete vaccination for COVID-19 prior to entering the concert venue. Bring your COVID-19 vaccination record to the performance (photos of both sides of the record are also accepted), as well as photo identification. Masks are recommended, but optional.

Fanfare 2022

A celebration of the ESO’s 72nd year is planned from noon to 2 p.m. May 22 at the Chicago Marriott Northwest in Hoffman Estates. It will feature music, auction and a luncheon, with special guest Andrew Grams.

For information and tickets, visit www.elginsymphony.org.