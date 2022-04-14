New Yorkville restaurant to open in former ale house

A Plainfield restaurant group plans to open a new dining establishment in the former Millhurst Ale House building this summer.

Major Threat Restaurant Group, which operates three eateries in Plainfield, has purchased the shuttered property at 2075 Marketview Drive.

The restaurant building occupies a high-visibility location at the southeast corner of Route 47 and Kennedy Road, and is notable for its architectural style evoking an English castle.

Major Threat operates three popular restaurants in Plainfield, including Craft’d, Chop’d and Khaos Brewcade & Kitchen.

“They are very knowledgeable restaurateurs,” said Lynn Dubajic, the city’s economic development consultant. “They have a lot of experience.”

Dubajic said Major Threat plans to remodel the interior space of the restaurant.

“They are going to lighten it up,” Dubajic said, including renovations to bring more natural light into the building interior.

“This is going to be a really nice addition for Yorkville,” Dubajic said, adding that many Yorkville residents are already familiar with the good food and craft beer offered at Major Threat’s Plainfield restaurants.