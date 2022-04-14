Fox Valley Patriotic Organization sets fundraiser at Top Golf for Batavia Flag Day monument

The Fox Valley Patriotic Organization will conduct a fundraiser for a Flag Day monument to be built on the Batavia Riverwalk. The benefit will run from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 24, at Top Golf in Naperville, according to a news release.

The event includes food, one adult beverage, raffles, games and prizes. Tickets cost $100 for one person and $500 for a group of six.

The FVPO and the Batavia Flag Day Committee hope the event will provide a financial push before breaking ground for the monument on Flag Day, June 14. Learn more at www.flagdaymonument.com.