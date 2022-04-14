April 14, 2022
Fox Valley Patriotic Organization sets fundraiser at Top Golf for Batavia Flag Day monument

By BEST OF THE FOX

The Fox Valley Patriotic Organization is hosting a fundraiser at Top Golf in Naperville on April 24. The funds will contribute to construction of the Flag Day Monument in downtown Batavia. (Photo courtesy of Fox Valley Patriotic Organization). (Photo provided )

The Fox Valley Patriotic Organization will conduct a fundraiser for a Flag Day monument to be built on the Batavia Riverwalk. The benefit will run from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 24, at Top Golf in Naperville, according to a news release.

The event includes food, one adult beverage, raffles, games and prizes. Tickets cost $100 for one person and $500 for a group of six.

The FVPO and the Batavia Flag Day Committee hope the event will provide a financial push before breaking ground for the monument on Flag Day, June 14. Learn more at www.flagdaymonument.com.