Cary Park District to celebrate National Kite Flying Month

Cary Park District invites people to be a part of filling the sky with a rainbow of color at its annual Kite Fly this Saturday, April 9.

The free event will take place from 10 to 11 a.m. at Lions Park in celebration of National Kite Flying Month.

Families can bring a favorite kite from home and participate in the fun alone or join a kite-flying contest with categories that include biggest kite, smallest kite and most unusual kite, according to a news release. Registration will be available onsite for the contests.

Participants must bring their own kites, and all children must be accompanied by an adult.

Cary Park District hosts the annual Kite Fly as part of the Illinois Association of Park Districts’ statewide “Flying 4 Kids” month organized to raise awareness of the Park District Youth License Plate, which features a colorful kite.

Proceeds from the sale and subsequent renewals of each plate are placed into the Illinois Association of Park Districts’ Power Play Grant Program, a fund to benefit beyond-school programming for youth at park districts and recreation agencies throughout Illinois.

For information, contact Cary Park District at 847-639-6100 or go to carypark.com.