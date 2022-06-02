Local medium’s paranormal tours of The Dole highlight space’s unique history, energy

When it comes to spirits, paranormal tours of the historic Dole Mansion in Crystal Lake are a family affair.

Not only does the mansion’s medium-in-residence, Loren Purcell, seek out the spirits of Charles Dole, his wife, and children, but Purcell does so with her own husband and children in tow.

Purcell began hosting paranormal tours of the mansion in late April, and whether or not guests feel spirit energy or believe in ghosts at all, both Purcell and The Dole’s purveyors believe it is a great way to experience the landmark’s 157-year history.

“I have run into full-on skeptics,” Purcell said, “and we’ve talked more about the architecture of the building. This highlights The Dole in a way that creates awareness in the community, and the wonderful things people should know about it.”

On the night the Northwest Herald was given access to the hour-long tour, there were about a dozen guests including children. Purcell promises guests an experience that would be “a tad bit spooky,” but that “all the spirits here are happy and welcoming.” Guests were encouraged to try out copper dowsing rods and choose crystal pendulums as they went through the three floors of the original mansion.

The 157-year history of The Dole in Crystal Lake is given a spooky and spectral twist during a paranormal tour on May 19, 2022. (Aaron Dorman)

Purcell says there is usually a 50/50 split between those who are believers and others who may be spouses who were dragged along.

“They are probably interested in it, but don’t want to admit it,” Purcell jokes of the less spiritually inclined on the tour.

Purcell’s two children, Danny and Olivia, a senior and sophomore in high school, respectively, are no such skeptics, having been “dragged to cemeteries since they were babies,” Purcell attests.

“The rooms here are so interesting,” Olivia said of the mansion. “They all have different energy. Some feel strong and bad, others feel calming and peaceful.”

The Purcells are just a few of the creatives who are attracted to The Dole mansion and its history, and The Dole’s proprietors love it when local partners find unusual ways to highlight the space, said The Dole’s Chief Relationships Officer Erin McElroy.

“It’s lovely when Loren does something like this that exposes people, not just to her gifts, but about our history,” McElroy said. “We feel we’re a cultural destination hub, and having people with unique offerings here draws in the community. It’s a rarity to have a place the public can enjoy like this that hasn’t been redeveloped.”

McElroy said The Dole staff had great respect for the resident artists who continue to use the space in a new way, and hopes local partners like Purcell can help facilitate pent-up demand from residents and visitors ready to enjoy the McHenry County region this summer sans pandemic restrictions.

An unusual geometric floor pattern adds to the strange atmosphere during a paranormal tour at The Dole on May 19, 2022. (Aaron Dorman)

In another part of the mansion, Purcell points out where Franciscan monks, who used the mansion until the 1970s as a seminary school for boys, kept caskets to use for local funerals.

Over the mansion’s history, at least two deaths have occurred on the premises, including Mr. Dole’s son, Sydney, who died when he was 26, Purcell said.

According to The Dole’s website, Charles Sidney Dole was a grain merchant and ice harvester whose business would cut ice from Crystal Lake., which he’d then ship to Knickerbocker Ice in Chicago. In the time since the Victorian mansion was originally built, its purveyors have included Ms. Ringling, who married into the Ringling Brothers’ Circus business and built the mansion’s annex in 1922 for the Crystal Lake Country Club. The mansion was unoccupied for only a few years in the 1970s, before being purchased by the First Congregational Church, and later, the Lakeside Legacy Foundation.

That the mansion still contains rooms with only partial restoration, or walls untouched for decades, is part accident, and also part of the building’s charm and appeal, McElroy said.

“The Dole still offers a unique peek into what once was,” McElroy said. “The grandeur, the artisanship, it’s clearly of the 19th century. Even the oak outside is hundreds of years old.”

The staff’s long-term vision is to have enough funding to do a full restoration of the building, although such a project would be costly, McElroy said.

This year is the 100th anniversary of the country club, and McElroy said she found Ms. Ringling’s story as a female entrepreneur in the Roaring Twenties inspirational.

The annex Ringling commissioned is now not only where banquets and events are held, but also where artists in residence such as Purcell now have their studios, McElroy said.

Guests move up the spiral and curved wooden staircases in the upper floors of the Dole Mansion during a paranormal tour at The Dole on May 19, 2022. (Aaron Dorman)

Purcell, whose family moved to Crystal Lake when she was a teen, opened her studio at The Dole last September, trying out several different possible tours as a “litmus test,” including moon circles, for what the community might respond to, she said. While originally, Purcell wanted to focus on individuals’ psychic development, eventually she decided on the more universal history tours, with dowsing rods and crystal pendulums available for guests to investigate the building’s energies as they please.

“Different people pick up different things at different times,” Purcell said.

Purcell acquired her knowledge about the mansion, including unusual anecdotes that resonate on the tour, over a period of time, speaking with a number of mansion staff or artists in residence, such as psychic Joe Diamond, and reviewing historical records, Purcell said.

“It’s a constant process,” Purcell said of learning about The Dole. “It’s 150 years of history. Could take a while to dig in. Sometimes, it’s harder than expected. But I keep getting drawn back to The Dole; there’s something special about this place.”

Her fascination with ghosts and the paranormal is easier to explain: Purcell said she’s interacted with energies and seen things others did not from an early age.

While Purcell claims she has seen ghosts at the mansion, including Eliza “Lou” Ringling, and that others have identified people in photographs in Victorian garb, she said one’s relationship to the paranormal is highly individualized.

“We are our own radio channels,” Purcell said. “Whatever we are feeling in the moment, we are going to attract different energies, different layers of spirits passing through. Not every spirit recognizes every person. Spirits and ghosts are just part of one aspect of the spectrum of energy around us all the time.”

Medium Loren Purcell leads guests on a paranormal tour at The Dole on May 19, 2022. (Aaron Dorman)

The Legacy Foundation has no official position on whether or not there are spirits at The Dole, McElroy said, although she said she believed the building was more of a place with “great energy” rather than a haunted space.

One aspect of the paranormal Purcell does find disturbing is how spirit investigators are portrayed by media.

“All these ghost hunters are shouting, ‘Show yourself’, or ‘Get out of here’,” Purcell said. “It amps up the situation when it’s not necessary. You should never go into someone else’s home and act aggressively.”

Purcell, who has taught kindergartners, said she is very comfortable explaining to children why “this stuff isn’t meant to be scary,” and is always happy when kids and teens join her on paranormal investigations.

Guests of all ages dangle crystals, hold out dowsing rods and learn about the unusual history of The Dole mansion during a paranormal tour at The Dole on May 19, 2022. (Aaron Dorman)

Ben Klein, 8, who went on the tour with his mother, Beth, said the paranormal tour was his first.

“I am only scared of ghosts when they are in a creepy room,” Ben said, adding that he was a little spooked out by the story of Hattie Dole. That said, Ben said he enjoyed it and would do the tour again.

Upcoming dates for Purcell’s paranormal tour include June 5, 11, 19, and 23, at varying times between 8 and 10 p.m.

More information about Purcell and her tours can be found at: www.mysticchick.net/paranormal-exploration.

Non-paranormal history tours of the mansion also will take place during the Lakeside Festival from June 30 to July 3.