United Fall Fest coming to Campton Hills

The Congregational United Church of Christ in Campton Hills will host the United Fall Fest from 3 to 10 p.m. Sept. 17, with all proceeds benefiting local charities.

The church’s parking lot will feature brisket street tacos, pulled pork and hot dogs. There will be selections from a beer and wine tent. Attendees can enjoy musical entertainment from Vintage Swing and Serendipity, compete in a bags tournament or check out a classic car show and all the children’s activities.

