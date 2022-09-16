September 15, 2022
United Fall Fest coming to Campton Hills

The Congregational United Church of Christ in Campton Hills will host the United Fall Fest from 3 to 10 p.m. Sept. 17, with all proceeds benefiting local charities.

The church’s parking lot will feature brisket street tacos, pulled pork and hot dogs. There will be selections from a beer and wine tent. Attendees can enjoy musical entertainment from Vintage Swing and Serendipity, compete in a bags tournament or check out a classic car show and all the children’s activities.

