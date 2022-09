During Elaine Kadakia’s 83 years, she’s marched in Springfield for women’s rights, rallied to raise awareness about violence against women and raised two daughters of her own. Now, Kadakia, of Huntley, makes ceramic art illustrating the struggle for equality she’s witnessed women endure over the years. Some of her favorite pieces are on display at McHenry County College in an exhibit called “A Journey in Ceramic Activist Art.”

