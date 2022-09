The Little Traveler will mark its 100th year on Sept. 22, 23 and 24 with special events. It was Sept. 22, 1922, when founder Kate Raftery recorded her first sale at what is now The Little Traveler at 404 S. Third St. in Geneva. The original Italianate Victorian home expanded over the years to 36 rooms.

